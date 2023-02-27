Another 5.6 magnitude quake in Malatya causes damage

MALATYA

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has rattled the eastern province of Malatya on Feb. 27 three days after the last devastating earthquakes, killing at least one person and causing some already damaged buildings to collapse.

Another 69 people were injured as a result of the earthquake, which was centered Malatya’s Yeşilyurt district, said Yunus Sezer, the head of Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

Stating that 29 buildings collapsed, AFAD noted that search and rescue operations are continuing in six buildings.

One person lost his life in a collapsed factory in Kahramanmaraş, while four other workers were injured.

It was reported that workers entered the factory to save some items such as pots and plates during the quake.

In Malatya, a father and his daughter who were caught in the earthquake while taking their belongings from their heavily damaged house were rescued alive from the rubble.

Another person, Ali Şahingil, was also pulled out from the debris.