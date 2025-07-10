Annual growth in industrial output accelerates in May

ANKARA

Türkiye's industrial production expanded 4.9 percent year-on-year in May, accelerating from the annual growth of 3.1 percent in the previous month, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on July 10.

Of the 12 sub-sectors measured, 11 posted annual rises, while one declined.

The high technology index soared 30.6 percent, capital goods climbed 12 percent, and mining and quarrying rose 10 percent compared to last May.

However, the durable consumer goods index lost 1.7 percent on a yearly basis, but the non-durable goods index rose 1.8 percent.

Production in the key manufacturing sector increased by 4.6 percent year-on-year and 3.2 percent monthly in May.

On a monthly basis, overall industrial production rose 3.1 percent in May after contracting 3.2 percent month-on-month in April.

Among monthly figures, high technology production surged 25.3 percent, capital goods rose 8.6 percent, and the mining and quarrying index gained 5.3 percent.

Durable consumer goods rose 4.3 percent on a monthly basis in May.

Meanwhile, production in electricity, gas and steam remained stable compared to April.