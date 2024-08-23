Ankara’s historic mosques in dire need of refurbishment

The old village mosques in Ankara's Kalecik district, which draw attention with their elaborate wooden and wall decorations highlighting the skilled craftsmanship of their era, are now in dire need of refurbishment due to years of neglect and deterioration.

A historic mosque built in the Çaykaya neighborhood in 1954 using stone and adobe provides insight into the architecture at the time, with its ceiling and wall decorations fascinating spectators. The mosque, which served in the neighborhood for many years, was abandoned to its fate after the construction of a new mosque.

Turkish language teacher Salih Yancı, who visits old mosques and shares photos of them on social media to raise public awareness, noted that the ceilings of these mosques are typically made of wood.

“Two characteristics of this mosque are that its walls and ceilings are decorated,” he added.

Yancı said that he visited this mosque for the first time in 2021 and that the mosque was in better condition in those days, but today the ceiling and walls have deteriorated.

Yancı noted that he reported the situation to the authorities, saying, "The necessary institutions are aware of this. They visit and check frequently. We communicate with the institutions through social media and they have expressed interest. However, we do not know if restoration will take place."

Highlighting that the wooden ceiling and wall decorations of the mosque are very valuable, Yancı said, "It may not be a historical artifact that is a century old or more, but it is as valuable as one, even though it was built in 1954 and its decorations were completed in 1960. A traditional art was applied here. It is necessary to protect and repair it in respect for both the muralists and the woodworkers and their art."

'Almost the most beautiful ceiling in Ankara'

Another mosque in Kalecik that stands out for its wood and wall decorations is the old mosque in the Altıntaş neighborhood, which was left abandoned after a new mosque was constructed.

Yancı explained that the mosque was built in 1900 by a wealthy family in the region and said, “The mosque in Çaykaya village was also built by the same family. This is now a mosque that can be considered a historical monument because it was built in 1900. The ceiling here is almost the most beautiful ceiling in Ankara. I especially pay attention to the ceiling navels, the most beautiful ceiling navel around Ankara is here.”

"There was a decoration on one of the walls that came to light when the plaster was scraped off. There may also be decorations beneath the other walls. The architecture of the ceiling is impressive. But unfortunately, in mosques built in such old times, we cannot see the names of the architect, the muralist and the wood masters,” Yancı said.