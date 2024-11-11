Ankara’s Atatürk Boulevard seeks UNESCO recognition

Anadolu Agency – ANKARA

The Ankara Municipality has launched a landmark initiative to nominate Atatürk Boulevard, a symbol of the Turkish Republic’s founding philosophy, for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The iconic thoroughfare connects the capital Ankara’s historic Ulus District to Çankaya Street, embodying the city’s transformation under the vision of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the republic’s founder.

Atatürk Boulevard was conceived by Hermann Jansen, a German urban planner, as part of a 1923 master plan to establish Ankara as the capital of the modern Turkish Republic. The boulevard serves as a living archive of the republic’s formative years, showcasing architectural and cultural landmarks that reflect its political, economic and social philosophies.

Highlighting the boulevard’s significance, Project Coordinator Bekir Ödemiş explained that the city’s development axis began to form along Atatürk Boulevard from Ulus to Çankaya.

“The boulevard still holds a central place in Türkiye’s collective memory. Capitals such as Brasilia and Islamabad are on UNESCO’s list, and Ankara, which already has five UNESCO-recognized sites, could now add Atatürk Boulevard as the sixth.”

The boulevard features a host of landmark buildings, many from the republic’s early national architectural period. According to Ödemiş, the First and Second Grand National Assembly buildings and the Prime Ministry Building symbolize the republic’s commitment to parliamentary democracy.

Financial hubs such as Ziraat Bank, İş Bankası and Sümerbank embody the republic’s financial policies. Meanwhile, cultural institutions such as the State Opera and Ballet and Ankara Radio reflect a dedication to arts and communication.

The Turkish Aeronautical Association and the Maturation Institute highlight transportation and girls’ education policies, respectively.

The Faculty of Language, History and Geography underscores the emphasis on academic progress. Judicial and foreign policy philosophies are evident in the Court of Cassation and the numerous embassy buildings, while the Çankaya Mansion epitomizes the republic’s simplicity and resolve.

“It is possible to read the republic’s founding philosophy through Atatürk Boulevard,” Ödemiş remarked.

The municipality aims to submit the nomination file to the Culture and Tourism Ministry by 2025. As part of a broader effort, a UNESCO-focused summited titled “Ankara” will be held from Dec. 11 to 13 to spotlight Ankara’s historical and cultural heritage on the global stage.

“The summit will raise awareness of Ankara’s rich history, which spans Roman, Phrygian, Seljuk, Ottoman and Republican periods. Our main goal is to present the republic’s philosophy through the physical space of Atatürk Boulevard,” Ödemiş noted.