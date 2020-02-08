Ankara will not tolerate attacks on Turkish forces in Syria: Official

  • February 08 2020 15:17:26

Ankara will not tolerate attacks on Turkish forces in Syria: Official

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Ankara will not tolerate attacks on Turkish forces in Syria: Official

Turkey will never tolerate attacks by the Assad regime on its forces in Idlib, northwestern Syria, said Turkey’s communications director on Feb. 8.

“Let me state clearly that it is never possible for us to tolerate the things that have happened in Idlib. Turkey held the terrorists who pointed guns at our heroic soldiers responsible, and now it will also hold those murderers responsible for martyring [Turkish soldiers in Idlib]," Fahrettin Altun told a meeting on Turkey and Syria, held in Istanbul.

The Turkish troops are in northwestern, Syria, just across the Turkish border, as part of an anti-terrorist and cease-fire mission. This week a group of Turkish soldiers was killed in an attack launched by the Assad regime.

Turkey was the first country to send its military forces to combat the terrorists of ISIL and the YPG/PKK in Syria, which "clearly shows its views of proxy wars in the region," Altun added.

He said Turkey aims not only to maintain its own national security but also to foil ill-intentioned designs on the region.

"If the process [of a refugee influx], which started just beyond our borders, cannot be stopped immediately, a new and larger influx of refugees will start, [eventually] reaching European capitals," he warned.

On Feb. 3, an Assad regime attack in Idlib, northwestern Syria, martyred seven Turkish soldiers and one civilian contractor working with the Turkish military and injured over a dozen people.

In retaliation, Turkey struck over 50 targets and killed 76 Syrian soldiers.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Wind shear, hesitation behind plane’s bumpy landing in Istanbul: Experts

    Wind shear, hesitation behind plane’s bumpy landing in Istanbul: Experts

  2. Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

    Cappadocia under snow: A winter fairy tale

  3. Thousands of breads left in nature in superstition believed to prevent natural disasters

    Thousands of breads left in nature in superstition believed to prevent natural disasters

  4. Turkey limits Chinese imports amid coronavirus outbreak

    Turkey limits Chinese imports amid coronavirus outbreak

  5. Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland

    Snow in Kibyra: Ancient city turns into winter wonderland
Recommended
Turkey vows to retaliate in strongest manner if attacked in Syria

Turkey vows to retaliate in strongest manner if attacked in Syria
Turkey limits Chinese imports amid coronavirus outbreak

Turkey limits Chinese imports amid coronavirus outbreak
YPG/PKK terrorist on wanted list neutralized

YPG/PKK terrorist on wanted list neutralized
Turkey, UK to hold talks on post-Brexit trade, Ankara Agreement valid for 2020: British ambassador

Turkey, UK to hold talks on post-Brexit trade, Ankara Agreement valid for 2020: British ambassador
Ankara to respond to any attack on posts in Syria: Defense Ministry

Ankara to respond to any attack on posts in Syria: Defense Ministry

Russian delegation to visit Turkey

Russian delegation to visit Turkey
WORLD UNHCR urges Greece to improve refugee conditions

UNHCR urges Greece to improve refugee conditions

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) urged Greece on Feb. 7 to increase efforts to address "alarming" overcrowding and precarious conditions for asylum seekers and migrants staying on the five Aegean islands of Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Kos and Leros.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury posts $3.8 bln cash surplus

Turkish Treasury posts $3.8 bln cash surplus

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance posted a surplus of 22.8 billion Turkish liras ($3.84 billion) in January, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Jan. 7.
SPORTS Turkish league’s top two to clash for driver’s seat

Turkish league’s top two to clash for driver’s seat

The top two of the Turkish Süper Lig, leader Sivasspor and Başakşehir, its closest follower from two points behind, will clash in the eastern province of Sivas in the highlight game of match week 21 on Feb. 9.