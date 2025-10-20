Ankara welcomes Turkish Cypriot election results as reactions divided

NICOSIA

Türkiye has welcomed the outcome of the presidential election in Turkish Cyprus, as political figures offered contrasting reactions to the victory of pro-European candidate Tufan Erhürman.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Erhürman in a social media post on Oct. 19 after the unofficial results were announced, expressing hope that the election would benefit both countries and the broader region.

"This election once again demonstrated Turkish Cyprus’ democratic maturity and reflected the will of our Turkish Cypriot friends at the ballot box," Erdoğan wrote.

"Türkiye will continue to defend Turkish Cyprus’ sovereign rights and interests, together with the Turkish Cypriot people, on every platform."

Erhürman, 55, of the Republican Turkish Party (CTP), won over 62.7 percent of the vote, defeating incumbent President Ersin Tatar, an independent candidate, who received around 35.8 percent.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry echoed Erdoğan’s comments, describing Ankara as the “motherland and guarantor” and pledging continued support for Turkish Cypriot welfare and development.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said the elections reaffirmed the political maturity of Turkish Cyprus and its citizens, while Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş expressed hope that the results would produce positive outcomes for Türkiye, Turkish Cyprus and the wider Turkic world.

Meanwhile, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgur Özel criticized the Turkish government's pre-election support for Tatar.

"The Turkish Cypriot people did not merely elect Mr. Erhürman, they also responded to the mentality that intervenes from outside for its own interests," Özel said, criticizing attempts to influence the vote and praising Erhürman's "calm and constructive approach" toward Ankara.

For his part, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli questioned the legitimacy of the election, citing low voter turnout and urging the Turkish Cypriot parliament to "reject the results and consider joining Türkiye."

Erhürman’s victory signals a potential shift in policy for the divided island's internationally unrecognized northern administration. He has campaigned on reviving stalled U.N.-brokered talks to reunify the island, while Tatar had promoted a “two-state solution” throughout his five-year tenure.