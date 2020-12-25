Ankara welcomes post-Brexit trade deal between EU, UK

  • December 25 2020 13:19:00

Ankara welcomes post-Brexit trade deal between EU, UK

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Ankara welcomes post-Brexit trade deal between EU, UK

Turkey on Dec. 25 welcomed the last-minute post-Brexit trade deal between the U.K. and EU.

“Turkey welcomes the deal reached in the negotiations on the future of post-Brexit relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union,” said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

Underscoring Turkey's “close relations with the U.K. in all fields”, the ministry also said the country is "also an EU candidate country and in Customs Union with the EU. We believe that this deal will provide Turkey with new opportunities in terms of its relations both with the EU and the U.K."

"In this context, preparations for signing a Free Trade Agreement between the UK and Turkey have also reached a final stage," the statement added.

The U.K. and EU reached a post-Brexit trade agreement on Christmas Eve after four-and-a-half years of bitter negotiations and only a week to spare until the end of the transition period on Dec. 31.

The U.K. left the EU this Jan. 31 but then entered a transition period which is due to expire at the end of December.

U.K. voters decided to leave the bloc after more than 40 years of membership in a 2016 referendum.

European leaders hail post-Brexit deal
European leaders hail post-Brexit deal

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to use ‘91 percent effective’ Chinese vaccine, says health minister

    Turkey to use ‘91 percent effective’ Chinese vaccine, says health minister

  2. Central Bank hikes key interest rate to 17 pct

    Central Bank hikes key interest rate to 17 pct

  3. COVID-19 situation improving in big cities, say experts

    COVID-19 situation improving in big cities, say experts

  4. Zozo Toledo, Turkey’s first paparazzo, dies of COVID-19

    Zozo Toledo, Turkey’s first paparazzo, dies of COVID-19

  5. Turkish cabbie in London defeats virus after 222-day battle

    Turkish cabbie in London defeats virus after 222-day battle
Recommended
Turkish foreign minister to visit Sochi next week

Turkish foreign minister to visit Sochi next week
Turkey, EU try to create positive atmosphere in ties: Turkish FM

Turkey, EU try to create positive atmosphere in ties: Turkish FM
Erdoğan, Aliyev discuss Turkey-Azerbaijan ties by phone

Erdoğan, Aliyev discuss Turkey-Azerbaijan ties by phone
With data center, Turkey to aid Turkish Cyprus e-state push

With data center, Turkey to aid Turkish Cyprus 'e-state' push
Turkey expects US to review its sanction decision: Defense minister

Turkey expects US to review its sanction decision: Defense minister
Turkey-Indonesia have huge trade potential: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey-Indonesia have huge trade potential: FM Çavuşoğlu
WORLD US to require negative virus test for UK arrivals

US to require negative virus test for UK arrivals

U.S. authorities announced on Dec. 24 that passengers arriving on flights from the United Kingdom will need to test negative for coronavirus before departure, the latest restriction imposed due to a new Covid-19 variant.
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence slips in December

Sectoral confidence slips in December

Confidence in Turkey's key sectors fell on a monthly basis in December, the country's statistical authority said on Dec. 25.  
SPORTS Fans name Turkish Grand Prix best race of year

Fans name Turkish Grand Prix best race of year

The Turkish Grand Prix in the Formula 1 has taken the majority of the fans' votes to be the best race of the year, the organizers said on Dec. 24. 