Ankara, Tehran discuss ways to prevent the conflict from spreading to the region

ANKARA

Turkish and Iranian top diplomats urged that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas can spread to the other parts of the region as armed non-state actors may no longer be controlled if Israel’s atrocities against the civilians are not stopped.

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian paid a visit to Ankara on Nov. 1 to hold talks with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. He was also received by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The Iranian minister and his delegation arrived in Ankara following talks with Qatari officials and Hamas political leadership in Doha.

“We have concerns that the conflict can spread,” Minister Fidan said, adding he and his guest talked about ways to prevent it from spreading especially to Syria, at a joint press conference. “We emphasized the need for the protection of calmness in Syria,” he said.

Abdollahian, for his part, urged that some armed groups in the region may no longer be kept under control if the attacks against the civilians in Gaza do not stop.

Iran is known to have strong bonds with Hezbollah in Lebanon and some armed militia groups in Syria. Iranian foreign minister accused the U.S., Israel and other countries for trying to expand the scope of the war to the region.

Fidan recalled that Türkiye has long been pressing for a ceasefire and a new peace process to resolve the process.

“This ongoing illegal and inhumane siege of Gaza is a blatant violation of international law. It is impossible for us to remain silent,” Fidan said. The best and only way to resolve the problem is the establishment of an independent State of Palestine under the two-state solution package, the minister recalled, stressing that Türkiye and other regional countries can play the role of a guarantor or facilitator for the implementation of an agreement between the two parties.

On a question, Iranian top diplomat has expressed Tehran’s support to the Turkish proposal. In other remarks, he also informed that Iran also has its own proposals and Iranian President Ibrahim Reisi is planning an international gathering to this end.

Hakan Fidan said the two ministries are now working on a state visit by Reisi to Türkiye which is expected to happen soon.

On a question, Fidan informed that works are underway for the evacuation of Turkish citizens stranded in Gaza in line with an agreement between Israel and Egypt that paved the way for the leave of foreigners from the enclave.