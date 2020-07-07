Ankara sympathizes with China over deadly flood

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey on July 6 extended condolences to China over a battering flood that left several people dead and missing.

“We convey our condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives and to the People and Government of PRC [People’s Republic of China] and wish speedy recovery to the injured,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Last month's heavy floods in eight provinces and regions of southern and eastern China affected at least 1.76 million people, with 120,000 evacuated, nine deaths and five missing, according to the National Disaster Reduction Center of China.

In 2019, natural disasters such as floods, typhoons, droughts, earthquakes, and landslides caused about $47.5 billion worth of losses to the East Asian country.

At least 909 people were killed or went missing, with about 130 million more adversely impacted, including 5.29 million being evacuated.