Ankara sympathizes with China over deadly flood

  • July 07 2020 08:11:11

Ankara sympathizes with China over deadly flood

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Ankara sympathizes with China over deadly flood

Turkey on July 6 extended condolences to China over a battering flood that left several people dead and missing.

“We convey our condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives and to the People and Government of PRC [People’s Republic of China] and wish speedy recovery to the injured,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Last month's heavy floods in eight provinces and regions of southern and eastern China affected at least 1.76 million people, with 120,000 evacuated, nine deaths and five missing, according to the National Disaster Reduction Center of China.

In 2019, natural disasters such as floods, typhoons, droughts, earthquakes, and landslides caused about $47.5 billion worth of losses to the East Asian country.

At least 909 people were killed or went missing, with about 130 million more adversely impacted, including 5.29 million being evacuated.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to retaliate if EU imposes new sanctions

    Turkey to retaliate if EU imposes new sanctions

  2. Holiday in Turkey may be possible soon, says German official

    Holiday in Turkey may be possible soon, says German official

  3. Insecticides do not affect mosquitoes in Istanbul: Expert

    Insecticides do not affect mosquitoes in Istanbul: Expert

  4. COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Ankara: Minister

    COVID-19 cases rise in Istanbul, Ankara: Minister

  5. What’s next? Withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention?

    What’s next? Withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention?
Recommended
Turkey to retaliate if EU imposes new sanctions

Turkey to retaliate if EU imposes new sanctions

Italian defense minister to visit Ankara for Libya talks

Italian defense minister to visit Ankara for Libya talks
Holiday in Turkey may be possible soon, says German official

Holiday in Turkey may be possible soon, says German official
Turkey helps boosts food security in Western Kenya

Turkey helps boosts food security in Western Kenya
Cross-border ops in N Iraq lawful: Foreign ministry

Cross-border ops in N Iraq lawful: Foreign ministry
Turkey spoiled traps set against it in east Med: Erdoğan

Turkey spoiled traps set against it in east Med: Erdoğan
WORLD Beijing reports zero virus cases for first time since new outbreak

Beijing reports zero virus cases for first time since new outbreak

Beijing on July 7 reported zero new coronavirus cases for the first time since the emergence of a cluster in the Chinese capital in June that prompted fears of a domestic second wave.
ECONOMY Russia asks mining giant to pay $2 bln for Arctic spill

Russia asks mining giant to pay $2 bln for Arctic spill

Russia’s state environmental watchdog said on July 6 that metals giant Norilsk Nickel should pay an unprecedented $2 billion in damages over a huge Arctic fuel spill.
SPORTS Kayserispor stun Beşiktaş in Turkish Süper Lig

Kayserispor stun Beşiktaş in Turkish Süper Lig

Hes Kablo Kayserispor defeated Beşiktaş 3-1 in July 6's Turkish Süper Lig match to exit the relegation zone.