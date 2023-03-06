Ankara summons US envoy over top US soldier’s visit to N Syria

ANKARA

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has summoned United States Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake after the U.S. top soldier’s visit to northeastern Syria where the U.S. troops are allying with the YPG terror organization.

According to diplomatic sources, Ambassador Flake was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on March 6 to get an explanation about the visit of Mark Milley, the U.S. Chief of General Staff to southeastern Syria.

Milley paid a snap visit to the region on March 4 where he inspected the U.S. troops in the field with the YPG, under the title of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Türkiye considers the YPG as the PKK’s associate in Syria and therefore terrorist. It has long been asking the U.S. to cease its partnership with the YPG and start cooperation with the Turkish military in joint efforts to eradicate the presence of ISIL in the region.

The U.S. maintains approximately 900 troops in Syria. While in the country, Milley also reviewed the ongoing repatriation efforts from the al-Hol refugee camp, which houses more than 60,000 displaced persons, including 25,000 children.