Turkey will not send additional troops to Afghanistan: Minister

  • June 24 2021 09:01:00

Turkey will not send additional troops to Afghanistan: Minister

ANKARA
Turkey will not send additional troops to Afghanistan: Minister

Turkey will not send additional troops to Afghanistan as part of a plan to run and secure Kabul's airport following the U.S. and NATO pull-out from the country, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was cited as saying on June 23. 

Turkey has offered to guard and run Hamid Karzai airport after NATO's withdrawal and has been holding talks with allies, namely the United States, on logistic and financial support for the mission.

A U.S. delegation held talks on the matter in Ankara on June 24.

"We already have a presence there," Akar was cited as saying by state broadcaster TRT Haber, referring to some 500 troops in Afghanistan as part of NATO's Resolute Support Mission. "What is essential is the continuation of our presence at the airport," he said, adding talks were still underway.

The world has been anxiously watching Afghanistan since U.S. President Joe Biden announced that all American forces would withdraw from the war-torn country by Sept. 11, with NATO allies to follow suit.

Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed the issue at last week’s NATO leaders’ summit in Brussels.

Ankara has been running the military and logistics operations of the Kabul airport for six years as part of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission.

Turkey, whose forces in Afghanistan have always been noncombatant troops, has reportedly offered to guard the airport, as questions remain on how security will be assured along major transport routes and at the airport, which is the main gateway to the capital.

US, Diplomacy,

ECONOMY Sectoral confidence rises in June

Sectoral confidence rises in June

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara announces new NAVTEX in Aegean Sea

    Ankara announces new NAVTEX in Aegean Sea

  2. Russian tourists return to Turkey after flights resume

    Russian tourists return to Turkey after flights resume

  3. Turkey to watch closely as EU leaders meet at summit

    Turkey to watch closely as EU leaders meet at summit

  4. Historical bath to open to tourism

    Historical bath to open to tourism

  5. Italian director on world tour explores Istanbul

    Italian director on world tour explores Istanbul
Recommended
Turkish vice president meets Turkish Cypriot prime minister

Turkish vice president meets Turkish Cypriot prime minister

Consular consultations between Turkey, Germany resume

Consular consultations between Turkey, Germany resume
Turkey reiterates support to Libya following conference in Berlin

Turkey reiterates support to Libya following conference in Berlin

Turkey to watch closely as EU leaders meet at summit

Turkey to watch closely as EU leaders meet at summit
Turkish foreign minister meets German counterpart, Libyan premier

Turkish foreign minister meets German counterpart, Libyan premier
Varosha in Northern Cyprus hosts 150,000 tourists

Varosha in Northern Cyprus hosts 150,000 tourists
WORLD Britney Spears tells judge: I want my life back

Britney Spears tells judge: 'I want my life back'

After 13 years of near silence in the conservatorship that controls her life and money, Britney Spears passionately told a judge on June 23 that she wants to end the “abusive” case that has made her feel demoralized and enslaved.

ECONOMY Sectoral confidence rises in June

Sectoral confidence rises in June

Confidence in Turkey's key sectors improved on a monthly basis in June, the country's statistical authority reported on June 24. 
SPORTS Turkish basketball team dismayed over playmaker Larkins injury

Turkish basketball team dismayed over playmaker Larkin's injury

Turkish basketball star Shane Larkin was removed from the national team squad for a shocking waist injury on June 23. 