Ankara slams Israeli officials’ statements targeting Erdoğan

ANKARA
Türkiye has slammed Israeli government members who have targeted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the continued attacks by the Israeli security forces in Gaza.

“Türkiye will continue to speak the truth and bring the indescribable persecution of the Palestinian people to the global agenda,” read a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on March 22.

“Since the first day of the occupation of the Palestinian territories, the Israeli authorities have made every effort to cover up the grave crimes they committed against the Palestinians and tried to create a shield of impunity for themselves,” it said.

“They have targeted President Erdoğan for speaking the entire truth,” the statement said, underlining that “the crimes committed by Israel in Gaza over the past six months can no longer be hidden, and Israel is on trial for genocide”.

“For the first time in history, the entire world public opinion is eagerly awaiting the day when the Israeli officials who committed these crimes will be brought to justice.”

Türkiye has been one of the loudest countries in condemning Israel for attacking Palestinians, which killed more than 30,000 people, mostly children and women. It also tried to mobilize the international community for a permanent ceasefire and uninterrupted humanitarian assistance to the civilians stranded in Gaza.

In addition, Türkiye has become the second biggest humanitarian aid donor to Palestine since the offensive began in October.

