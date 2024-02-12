Ankara slams Israeli attacks on Rafah City

ANKARA

Türkiye has expressed its deep concerns over the new Israeli attacks targeting Rafah City and called on the international community to take necessary steps to stop them.

“We are extremely concerned by Israel's escalating attacks on the southern city of Rafah following the destruction and massacres it has already inflicted on the Gaza Strip. We consider this operation as part of a plan to expel the people of Gaza from their own land,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Feb. 12.

“Ongoing attacks will exacerbate the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and undermine the efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire in the region,” it said. “We call on the international community, in particular the U.N. Security Council, to take the necessary steps to stop Israel.”

Türkiye has been one of the loudest countries against the continued Israeli attacks on the Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Territory's health ministry said at least 52 people were killed in heavy air strikes before dawn on Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told troops to prepare to enter the city, which now hosts more than half of Gaza's total population, spurring concern about the impact on displaced civilians.

Foreign governments, including Israel's key ally, the United States, and aid groups, have voiced deep concern over Netanyahu's vow to extend operations into the far-southern Gaza city.

Rafah, on the border with Egypt, has remained the last refuge for Palestinians fleeing Israel's relentless bombardment elsewhere in the Gaza Strip in its four-month war against Hamas.

The refugee camp sits in the heart of the city, where vast crowds have gathered after following Israeli orders to flee other parts of Gaza.

Despite mounting international alarm at a possible ground invasion of the city, Netanyahu vowed Monday that "continued military pressure" is the only way to free all hostages.

The relentless offensive by Israel has killed at least 28,340 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the latest health ministry toll.