Ankara slams Israeli attacks on Rafah City

Ankara slams Israeli attacks on Rafah City

ANKARA
Ankara slams Israeli attacks on Rafah City

Türkiye has expressed its deep concerns over the new Israeli attacks targeting Rafah City and called on the international community to take necessary steps to stop them.

“We are extremely concerned by Israel's escalating attacks on the southern city of Rafah following the destruction and massacres it has already inflicted on the Gaza Strip. We consider this operation as part of a plan to expel the people of Gaza from their own land,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Feb. 12.

“Ongoing attacks will exacerbate the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza and undermine the efforts to secure a lasting ceasefire in the region,” it said. “We call on the international community, in particular the U.N. Security Council, to take the necessary steps to stop Israel.”

Türkiye has been one of the loudest countries against the continued Israeli attacks on the Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Territory's health ministry said at least 52 people were killed in heavy air strikes before dawn on Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told troops to prepare to enter the city, which now hosts more than half of Gaza's total population, spurring concern about the impact on displaced civilians.

Foreign governments, including Israel's key ally, the United States, and aid groups, have voiced deep concern over Netanyahu's vow to extend operations into the far-southern Gaza city.

Rafah, on the border with Egypt, has remained the last refuge for Palestinians fleeing Israel's relentless bombardment elsewhere in the Gaza Strip in its four-month war against Hamas.

The refugee camp sits in the heart of the city, where vast crowds have gathered after following Israeli orders to flee other parts of Gaza.

Despite mounting international alarm at a possible ground invasion of the city, Netanyahu vowed Monday that "continued military pressure" is the only way to free all hostages.

The relentless offensive by Israel has killed at least 28,340 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the latest health ministry toll.

 

Gaza violence,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Former footballer named TİPs candidate for Hatay mayor

Former footballer named TİP's candidate for Hatay mayor
LATEST NEWS

  1. Former footballer named TİP's candidate for Hatay mayor

    Former footballer named TİP's candidate for Hatay mayor

  2. Ankara slams Israeli attacks on Rafah City

    Ankara slams Israeli attacks on Rafah City

  3. Kremlin, Musk deny Russian army using Starlink

    Kremlin, Musk deny Russian army using Starlink

  4. 'NATO cannot be an alliance a la carte,' says EU's Borrell

    'NATO cannot be an alliance a la carte,' says EU's Borrell

  5. Court orders Netherlands to stop F-35 parts delivery to Israel

    Court orders Netherlands to stop F-35 parts delivery to Israel
Recommended
Erdoğan to embark on a historic Mideast tour

Erdoğan to embark on a historic Mideast tour
US Congress deadline for objection to F-16 sale to Türkiye expires

US Congress deadline for objection to F-16 sale to Türkiye expires
Türkiye to make statement before ICJ regarding Israel

Türkiye to make statement before ICJ regarding Israel
Ankara expects fair report from new Cyprus envoy

Ankara expects fair report from new Cyprus envoy
Türkiye, Somalia sign defense cooperation deal

Türkiye, Somalia sign defense cooperation deal
Erdoğan vows struggle until independent Palestinian state

Erdoğan vows struggle until independent Palestinian state
WORLD Kremlin, Musk deny Russian army using Starlink

Kremlin, Musk deny Russian army using Starlink

The Kremlin on Monday rejected Ukraine's claims that Russian troops fighting on the frontline were using Starlink terminals.
ECONOMY Unemployment rate ticks down to 8.8 percent

Unemployment rate ticks down to 8.8 percent

Türkiye’s unemployment rate declined slightly from 8.9 percent in November to 8.8 percent in December 2023, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿