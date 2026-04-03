Ankara opposes attacks on Iran, Erdoğan tells Putin

Ankara opposes attacks on Iran, Erdoğan tells Putin

ANKARA
Ankara opposes attacks on Iran, Erdoğan tells Putin

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Ankara does not approve of attacks on Iran and also does not endorse Iran’s retaliatory actions against regional countries during a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global issues.

During the conversation, President Erdoğan further warned that attacks on civilian ships in the Black Sea undermine regional stability, stressing that the Iran conflict should not create a new flashpoint in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

President Erdoğan also highlighted that the aggressive policies of the Israeli government under Prime Minister Netanyahu must be prevented and underscored that steps undermining the status of Jerusalem cannot be allowed.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump threatens hell for Iran over Strait of Hormuz

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