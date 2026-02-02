Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

ANKARA
Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

NATO’s summit to be held in the Turkish capital Ankara on July 7 and 8 will focus on implementing previously agreed on decisions and delivering tangible results, the NATO Deputy Secretary General has stated.

According to Radmila Shekerinska, the Ankara summit would build on commitments made at the Hague Summit, where all allies agreed to increase defense spending to 5 percent of gross domestic product by 2035.

“The Ankara summit will be implementation-focused and results-oriented,” Shekerinska said, stressing the importance of monitoring the defense spending pledge.

"In Ankara, we will maintain this focus by hosting an industry day dedicated to exploring ways to support the industrial sector," she stated. "We will discuss how to better utilize existing resources and enhance efficiency, while striving to avoid additional costs wherever possible."

Shekerinska emphasized the need for deeper cooperation among allies, calling for increased joint procurement, stronger industrial collaboration and more innovative approaches to capability development.

The upcoming NATO summit in Ankara will mark the country’s second major gathering of its kind after Istanbul in 2004.

One of the central venues is expected to be the Crescent and Star Joint Headquarters, a major defense complex currently under construction in the Etimesgut district of Ankara.

The facility is designed to house the Defense Ministry, the General Staff, the Turkish Land, Naval and Air Forces commands and a joint operations center.

Etimesgut Airport, which has historically functioned as a military airfield, will be opened for civilian use in connection with the summit.

Special logistical arrangements are being made for visiting leaders’ aircraft, including runway renovations and the relocation of VIP facilities to accommodate high-level arrivals.

Ankara authorities are also coordinating extensive security measures across the city.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

    Ankara NATO summit to focus on implementation, concrete outcomes

  2. Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

    Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

  3. Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

    Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

  4. Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

    Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

  5. Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

    Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi
Recommended
Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties

Turkish parliament to debate sweeping hike in traffic penalties
Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026

Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt in first foreign trip of 2026
Schools resume classes with national flag theme after winter break

Schools resume classes with national flag theme after winter break
Senior gang figure arrested after extradition from Hungary

Senior gang figure arrested after extradition from Hungary
Turkish fintech CEO indicted in US on fraud, visa charges

Turkish fintech CEO indicted in US on fraud, visa charges
Türkiye’s digital habits mapped as daily internet use surpasses 7 hours

Türkiye’s digital habits mapped as daily internet use surpasses 7 hours
WORLD Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi

Russia has confirmed that a new round of talks with Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi on ending the four-year-war will start Wednesday, after they were postponed from this weekend.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Türkiye’s trade deficit widens in January as export growth slows

Exports from Türkiye fell by 3.9 percent year-on-year in January due to calendar effects, amounting to $20.3 billion, while annualized exports rose 3.7 percent to $272.5 billion, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on Jan. 2.

SPORTS Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray eyes knockout berth in tough test

Galatasaray enters the final matchday of the Champions League league phase on Jan. 28 with its knockout fate firmly in its own hands, needing only a single point against a depleted Manchester City to guarantee a spot in the playoffs.  
﻿