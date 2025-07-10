Ankara named Turkic world’s ‘tourism capital’

ANKARA

Ankara has been officially declared the “2026 Turkic World Tourism Capital” by the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), following the 10th meeting of tourism ministers held in the Turkish capital.

The announcement was made by Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, who presented Ankara's candidacy for the designation and outlined the city's cultural, historical and diplomatic significance.

The meeting brought together tourism ministers and senior officials from Turkic countries, along with representatives from the Turkish government.

In his address at the event, Ersoy emphasized Ankara's role as a central hub of civilizations throughout history, citing its evolution from the Seljuk and Ottoman periods to the foundation of the modern Turkish Republic.

"With its thematic museums, cultural institutions like CSO Ada Ankara [a musical campus], and a rich network of both modern and traditional arts, Ankara has become a center of attraction for cultural tourism," Ersoy stated.

He also highlighted the city's active engagement in promoting shared heritage among Turkic states.

Among the city's attractions are landmarks such as the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations; Anıtkabir, the resting place of the modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk; and Ankara Castle, a historic fortification dating back to the 7th century.

As part of his remarks, Ersoy also highlighted the significance of recent archaeological discoveries in the region, particularly the ancient Phrygian capital of Gordion, located near Ankara.

He stated that the discovery of the 47th tumulus in Gordion had brought renewed attention to the area.

Included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, Gordion plays an important role in the international promotion of Ankara, Ersoy noted.

The minister underscored his belief that this title will strengthen Ankara's cultural diplomacy and provide new impetus to cultural tourism in the Turkic world.