Ankara-Moscow talks on Syria, grain deal begin in Istanbul

ANKARA
Senior officials from Turkish and Russian foreign ministries have launched talks for a review of the latest developments in Syria and Ukraine as well as the implementation of the grain deal.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal and Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin met in Istanbul for two-day talks, the Russian Embassy in Ankara said on Twitter on Dec. 8. The two men will discuss in general international and regional issues, the embassy said.

It also stressed that the Russian diplomat will visit the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul that controls the implementation of the drain deal between Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and the U.N. The implementation of the grain deal and the resumption of the export from the Russian ports are also on the agenda of Turkish-Russian talks.

The deal stipulates the Russian export of agricultural products, fertilizers and ammonium but the problems stemming from secondary sanctions on the shipment, payment and insurance hinder the start of the trade.

Ankara and Moscow will also exchange views about the civil war in Syria amid the former’s preparations for a new cross-border operation into northern Syria against the presence of the YPG terrorists. Russia has troops in northern Syria and repeated its opposition against a new offensive by the Turkish army. It suggests the start of direct talks between Ankara and Damascus for resolving the terror problem.

