Ankara Mayor Yavaş meets President Erdoğan, asks support for projects

  • September 02 2020 11:35:00

Ankara Mayor Yavaş meets President Erdoğan, asks support for projects

ANKARA
Ankara Mayor Yavaş meets President Erdoğan, asks support for projects

Mayor of Ankara Mansur Yavaş, who was elected to his post in 2019 as a joint candidate of the oppositional alliance, held his first in-person meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and sought his support for some municipal projects in the capital

“I have briefed the president about the projects concerning Ankara’s fundamental infrastructure. I have asked support to overcome bureaucratic hurdles [in front of these projects],” Yavaş tweeted late on Sept.1. 

Yavaş was elected from the ranks of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) but as a joint candidate of the Nation Alliance in 2019, ending the 25-year rule of former Mayor Melih Gökçek.

No official statement was issued from the presidency, but two pictures showing Erdoğan and Yavaş together were posted. 

A statement issued by the office of Yavaş informed that the mayor has briefed Erdoğan about the major problems of Ankara, such as the transfer of the Youth Park back to the municipality and the use of a loan for the purchase of 282 new buses. It also said that Yavaş informed about some bureaucratic hurdles coming in the way of moving ahead with all these projects.

ankara mayor,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey in second peak of first wave of outbreak, says Health Minister

    Turkey in second peak of first wave of outbreak, says Health Minister

  2. Turkey slams US lifting of arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

    Turkey slams US lifting of arms embargo on Greek Cyprus

  3. Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

    Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

  4. Turkey after its right in Med, calls for dialogue

    Turkey after its right in Med, calls for dialogue

  5. Russia paves the way for the YPG to be a party to Syria’s talks  

    Russia paves the way for the YPG to be a party to Syria’s talks  
Recommended
Gov’t mulls to ban lawyers linked to terrorists

Gov’t mulls to ban lawyers linked to terrorists 
Parliament speaker condemns attack on lawmaker

Parliament speaker condemns attack on lawmaker
Main opposition CHP leader criticizes gov’t over Victory Day restrictions

Main opposition CHP leader criticizes gov’t over Victory Day restrictions
DEVA Party leader Babacan tests positive for virus

DEVA Party leader Babacan tests positive for virus
Commission recommends lifting immunity of ex-HDP lawmaker Çelik

Commission recommends lifting immunity of ex-HDP lawmaker Çelik
Success at local level necessary to run state: Erdoğan

Success at local level necessary to run state: Erdoğan
WORLD Head of Khmer Rouge torture prison dies aged 77

Head of Khmer Rouge torture prison dies aged 77

The former chief interrogator and top torturer for Cambodia’s genocidal Khmer Rouge regime died early on Sept. 2 in hospital in Phnom Penh. He was 77.
ECONOMY Auto sales more than doubled in August

Auto sales more than doubled in August

Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in Turkey were up 134.5% year-on-year in August, according to data released by an industry group on Sept. 2. 
SPORTS Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

Tickets for F1 Istanbul Grand Prix to be on sale next week

Turkey’s Intercity Istanbul Park will host the first Grand Prix since 2011 from Nov. 13 - Nov. 15, with 100,00 spectators, and the daily tickets costing 30 Turkish Liras ($4) will be on sale next week, said the official responsible for the organization.