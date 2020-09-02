Ankara Mayor Yavaş meets President Erdoğan, asks support for projects

ANKARA

Mayor of Ankara Mansur Yavaş, who was elected to his post in 2019 as a joint candidate of the oppositional alliance, held his first in-person meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and sought his support for some municipal projects in the capital

“I have briefed the president about the projects concerning Ankara’s fundamental infrastructure. I have asked support to overcome bureaucratic hurdles [in front of these projects],” Yavaş tweeted late on Sept.1.

Yavaş was elected from the ranks of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) but as a joint candidate of the Nation Alliance in 2019, ending the 25-year rule of former Mayor Melih Gökçek.

No official statement was issued from the presidency, but two pictures showing Erdoğan and Yavaş together were posted.

A statement issued by the office of Yavaş informed that the mayor has briefed Erdoğan about the major problems of Ankara, such as the transfer of the Youth Park back to the municipality and the use of a loan for the purchase of 282 new buses. It also said that Yavaş informed about some bureaucratic hurdles coming in the way of moving ahead with all these projects.