Ankara marks 102 years as Türkiye’s capital with official ceremonies

ANKARA

Ankara marked the 102nd anniversary of its designation as the capital of Türkiye on Oct. 13 with official ceremonies and tributes that highlighted the city’s central role in the country’s struggle for independence and its transformation into a modern republic.

As part of the commemorations, Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin led a delegation to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, accompanied by Mansur Yavaş, the city’s mayor.

The group walked along the ceremonial walkway lined with lion statues that leads to the mausoleum, laid a wreath at the tomb and observed a moment of silence.

In the memorial book, Şahin wrote that the decision to declare Ankara the capital “was not merely an administrative move but a reflection of the nation’s will, its independence, and its determination to advance toward modern civilization.”

In a statement, Yavaş said that choosing Ankara as the capital was “not just a geographical decision, but a symbol of national independence.”

He noted that Ankara served as the heart of the resistance during the Turkish War of Independence and has since grown into a modern, vibrant capital.

“On this historic day, we honor Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, his comrades and all the heroes of the independence movement with deep gratitude,” the mayor said.

The commemorations were also held at the historic first parliament building, where officials held a moment of silence and sang the national anthem.

Participants greeted traditional ceremonial folk guards marching toward Ankara Castle, where the Turkish flag was raised in a symbolic ceremony.

When the Republic of Türkiye was established in 1923, the country’s leadership made a deliberate decision to designate Ankara as the new capital, replacing Istanbul. At that time, Ankara was a modest Anatolian town with a central and strategic location, far from Istanbul, once under foreign control.

The decision was made on Oct. 13, 1923, just days before the official proclamation of the Republic on Oct. 29.