Ankara marks 102 years as Türkiye’s capital with official ceremonies

Ankara marks 102 years as Türkiye’s capital with official ceremonies

ANKARA
Ankara marks 102 years as Türkiye’s capital with official ceremonies

Ankara marked the 102nd anniversary of its designation as the capital of Türkiye on Oct. 13 with official ceremonies and tributes that highlighted the city’s central role in the country’s struggle for independence and its transformation into a modern republic.

As part of the commemorations, Ankara Governor Vasip Şahin led a delegation to Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, accompanied by Mansur Yavaş, the city’s mayor.

The group walked along the ceremonial walkway lined with lion statues that leads to the mausoleum, laid a wreath at the tomb and observed a moment of silence.

In the memorial book, Şahin wrote that the decision to declare Ankara the capital “was not merely an administrative move but a reflection of the nation’s will, its independence, and its determination to advance toward modern civilization.”

In a statement, Yavaş said that choosing Ankara as the capital was “not just a geographical decision, but a symbol of national independence.”

He noted that Ankara served as the heart of the resistance during the Turkish War of Independence and has since grown into a modern, vibrant capital.

“On this historic day, we honor Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, his comrades and all the heroes of the independence movement with deep gratitude,” the mayor said.

The commemorations were also held at the historic first parliament building, where officials held a moment of silence and sang the national anthem.

Participants greeted traditional ceremonial folk guards marching toward Ankara Castle, where the Turkish flag was raised in a symbolic ceremony.

When the Republic of Türkiye was established in 1923, the country’s leadership made a deliberate decision to designate Ankara as the new capital, replacing Istanbul. At that time, Ankara was a modest Anatolian town with a central and strategic location, far from Istanbul, once under foreign control.

The decision was made on Oct. 13, 1923, just days before the official proclamation of the Republic on Oct. 29.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Google to invest $15 bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US

Google to invest $15 bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US
LATEST NEWS

  1. Google to invest $15 bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US

    Google to invest $15 bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US

  2. Arslantepe Mound Visitor Center unveils 7,000 years of history

    Arslantepe Mound Visitor Center unveils 7,000 years of history

  3. Work begins for İshak Paşa Palace’s UNESCO nomination

    Work begins for İshak Paşa Palace’s UNESCO nomination

  4. Türkiye conducts nationwide school evacuation drills for disaster awareness

    Türkiye conducts nationwide school evacuation drills for disaster awareness

  5. Turkish ceramic artist crafts İznik-inspired tile for Pope’s upcoming visit

    Turkish ceramic artist crafts İznik-inspired tile for Pope’s upcoming visit
Recommended
Türkiye conducts nationwide school evacuation drills for disaster awareness

Türkiye conducts nationwide school evacuation drills for disaster awareness
Turkish ceramic artist crafts İznik-inspired tile for Pope’s upcoming visit

Turkish ceramic artist crafts İznik-inspired tile for Pope’s upcoming visit
Erdoğans warning derails Netanyahus attendance at Gaza Peace Summit

Erdoğan's warning derails Netanyahu's attendance at Gaza Peace Summit
Erdoğan can help end Russia-Ukraine war: Trump

Erdoğan can help end Russia-Ukraine war: Trump
Top court nixes press ad authoritys sanction power

Top court nixes press ad authority's sanction power
Erdoğan holds diplomatic talks ahead of peace summit on Gaza

Erdoğan holds diplomatic talks ahead of peace summit on Gaza
WORLD Iran says Trumps call for peace at odds with US actions

Iran says Trump's call for peace 'at odds' with US actions

Iran said on Tuesday that U.S. President Donald Trump's call for a peace deal with Tehran was inconsistent with Washington's actions, referring to its strikes on Iranian nuclear sites in June.
ECONOMY Google to invest $15 bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US

Google to invest $15 bn in India, build largest AI hub outside US

Google Tuesday said it would invest $15 billion in India over the next five years as it announced a giant data center and artificial intelligence base in the country's south.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿