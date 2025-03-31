Ankara has 180 days of water left, officials warn

Ankara has 180 days of water left, officials warn

ANKARA
Ankara has 180 days of water left, officials warn

The capital city of Ankara's current water reserves, in the absence of rainfall, would last approximately 180 days, the city’s water authority has warned, urging residents to conserve resources.

Since mid-2024, Ankara has experienced a significant decline in precipitation levels. Furthermore, the city has received insufficient snowfall for the past two years, negatively impacting water resources, according to Ankara Water and Sewerage Administration (ASKİ) General Manager Memduh Aslan Akçay.

In the first two months of the previous year, reservoirs supplying the capital accumulated approximately 200 million cubic meters of water. However, during the same period this year, inflows have plummeted by 80 percent, dropping to just 40 million cubic meters, Akçay noted.

With water inflows failing to meet demand, rising consumption due to population growth has further exacerbated the problem. Experts warn that Ankara's per capita water usage exceeds the global average, stressing the urgent need for stricter conservation measures.

 

warning,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kremlin says Putin remains open to speaking to Trump

Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

    Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

  2. CHP leader calls for release of protesters amid İmamoğlu rallies

    CHP leader calls for release of protesters amid İmamoğlu rallies

  3. Ankara, Baghdad to sign key military and strategic deals

    Ankara, Baghdad to sign key military and strategic deals

  4. Syria president says new authorities can't satisfy everyone

    Syria president says new authorities can't satisfy everyone

  5. French far-right leader Le Pen found guilty in corruption case

    French far-right leader Le Pen found guilty in corruption case
Recommended
CHP leader calls for release of protesters amid İmamoğlu rallies

CHP leader calls for release of protesters amid İmamoğlu rallies
Ankara, Baghdad to sign key military and strategic deals

Ankara, Baghdad to sign key military and strategic deals
Parties exchange Eid greetings amid rare meetings

Parties exchange Eid greetings amid rare meetings
Türkiye categorically rejects Israeli FMs remarks

Türkiye 'categorically rejects' Israeli FM's remarks
Erdoğan discusses global issues with world leaders

Erdoğan discusses global issues with world leaders
Erdoğan vows determination for terror-free Türkiye

Erdoğan vows determination for terror-free Türkiye
Airbus seeks increased cooperation with Türkiye

Airbus seeks increased cooperation with Türkiye
WORLD Kremlin says Putin remains open to speaking to Trump

Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

The Kremlin on Monday said that President Vladimir Putin was still "open" to speaking to Donald Trump after the U.S. president said he was "very angry" with the Russian leader over little progress on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

ECONOMY New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports

New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports

U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 percent tariffs on imported cars and vehicle parts will impact exports from Turkish vehicle parts companies, according to a representative of the industry.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿