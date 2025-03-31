Ankara has 180 days of water left, officials warn

ANKARA

The capital city of Ankara's current water reserves, in the absence of rainfall, would last approximately 180 days, the city’s water authority has warned, urging residents to conserve resources.

Since mid-2024, Ankara has experienced a significant decline in precipitation levels. Furthermore, the city has received insufficient snowfall for the past two years, negatively impacting water resources, according to Ankara Water and Sewerage Administration (ASKİ) General Manager Memduh Aslan Akçay.

In the first two months of the previous year, reservoirs supplying the capital accumulated approximately 200 million cubic meters of water. However, during the same period this year, inflows have plummeted by 80 percent, dropping to just 40 million cubic meters, Akçay noted.

With water inflows failing to meet demand, rising consumption due to population growth has further exacerbated the problem. Experts warn that Ankara's per capita water usage exceeds the global average, stressing the urgent need for stricter conservation measures.