Ankara hails Yemen cease-fire

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey welcomed the cease-fire announced by the Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen, the Foreign Ministry said on April 9.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said: "We welcome the announcement of the cease-fire by the Arab Coalition led by Saudi Arabia, going into effect as of today (April 9) in response to the call of UN Secretary-General [Antonio Guterres], to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Yemen."

"We call on all parties to comply with the cease-fire and refrain from all acts which will impede the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in these extraordinary times," it added.

Yemen has been beset by violence and chaos since 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital of Sanaa.

The crisis escalated in 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition launched a devastating air campaign aimed at rolling back Houthi territorial gains.

Tens of thousands of Yemenis, including civilians, are believed to have been killed in the conflict, which has led to a severe humanitarian crisis as millions remain at risk of starvation.