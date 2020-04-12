Ankara hails Baku's show of unity against virus

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

İHA Photo

Turkey on April 11 hailed a gesture by neighboring Azerbaijan in the capital Baku honoring the countries’ cooperation against coronavirus.

“As part of the mutual fight against COVID-19, Turkish and Azerbaijani flags are flying together on Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center, one of Baku’s symbols,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Sharing a video showing the flags reflected on the outer walls of the iconic center, named after Azerbaijan’s third president, Çavuşoğlu said: “One nation, one heart!”

Turkey and Azerbaijan will beat the virus outbreak together, he added.