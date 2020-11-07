Ankara following US elections impartially: VP Oktay

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on Nov. 6 said his country is following elections in the United States impartially.

“We are following the election in the U.S. impartially, that's it. We do not choose sides,” Oktay said in an interview with local television channel A Haber.

Describing earlier remarks of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Turkey as “unfortunate," Oktay said: “For Turkey, in the United States or any other country, [President Donald] Trump or Biden, this does not mean much for us.”

Biden infuriated Turkish political parties after a video recorded last December but first reported on Aug. 15 called for support for the opposition to topple Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the 2023 elections.

The Turkish vice president said that Ankara will maintain its stance even after the US election.

Earlier today, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said: “Whoever is elected [in the US], Turkey will approach the new American administration in the same way it approaches any other country.”