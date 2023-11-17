Ankara eyes Eurofighter purchase, says defense minister

ANKARA

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler has announced Türkiye's intention to purchase Eurofighter Typhoon jets, shunning the controversial F-35s from the United States.

"Even in the U.S., [F-35's] flights have been cut off. Israel cannot fly it. There are problems that cannot be solved in many countries in Europe. We should think about whether we should buy F-35... I personally am not in favor of taking it," Güler told a group of MPs during a parliamentary meeting on Nov. 16.

The decision comes in the backdrop of Türkiye's expulsion from the F-35 program by the United States in 2019, making the modernization of Türkiye’s air force a top priority.

The minister said Türkiye aims to purchase 40 Eurofighters, arguing that Germany is opposed to this move, while the U.K. and Spain have pledged to convince Germany otherwise. The Eurofighter is jointly produced by Germany, the U.K., Spain and Italy in a consortium.

Addressing questions about the Russian S-400 missile systems, Güler remained cryptic, stating, "When we feel the need and press the button, all those who are curious will see it."

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is unlikely to approve Türkiye's request to purchase Eurofighter Typhoon jets, according to Bloomberg.

Diplomatic strains between NATO allies and Türkiye over the latter's acquisition of the Russian defense system have contributed to this decision, sources were quoted as saying by the agency.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's recent condemnation of Israel as a "terrorist state" further complicates matters, they said.

Ankara earlier officially requested to buy 40 new F-16s and 79 modernization kits from the U.S. as an alternative to the F-35. However, the sale has yet to gain formal approval from the U.S. Congress, facing objections that have stalled the process.

Güler also touched upon Türkiye's domestic defense projects, revealing that the national warplane Kaan's engine is slated for production in 2028, with the aircraft expected to be operational with its own engine by 2031.