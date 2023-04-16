Ankara expresses worry over armed clashes in Sudan

Ankara expresses worry over armed clashes in Sudan

Türkiye has expressed its concerns over the escalated tension following armed clashes in Sudan over the weekend.

“We are concerned about the armed clashes taking place today in the Republic of Sudan,” read a written statement issued by the Foreign Ministry late on April 15.

“We invite all segments in Sudan to remain committed to the achievements of the transition process, to calmness and dialogue. A lasting solution to the Sudan’s problems can only be found through national reconciliation,” it said.

Türkiye will continue to stand by the friendly and brotherly Sudan and its people, as it always has, the statement added.

TÜRKIYE State policies on foreign ties, security will be maintained: CHP leader

State policies on foreign ties, security will be maintained: CHP leader
