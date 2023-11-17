Ankara deputy last to resign from İYİ Party

ANKARA

Adnan Beker, İYİ (Good) Party's deputy from the capital Ankara, has announced his resignation, marking yet another departure from the party's ranks.

"I am resigning from the İYİ Party as of today, as I think that I can no longer contribute to my fellow citizens from Ankara and the great Turkish nation under the umbrella of the İYİ Party," Beker wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Nov. 16.

Beker's departure further reduces the İYİ Party's representation in the parliament, bringing the total number of seats down to 42. This follows the recent resignations of economist Durmuş Yılmaz, a founding member of the party, and Bahadır Erdem, a member of the party's general administrative board, both of whom stepped down last week.

Erdem, in his post on social media platform X, expressed dissatisfaction with the party's decision to field its own candidates across Türkiye in the upcoming local elections in March rather than nominating a joint candidate with the opposition.

Earlier, Eskişehir MP Nebi Hatipoğlu also resigned from the İYİ Party, opting to join the ranks of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). This move increased the AKP's parliamentary seats to 264.