Ankara criticizes comments in IEOM report for May 14 polls

ANKARA
The statements and “accusations” in the International Election Observation Mission (IEOM) report for May 14 polls “exceed the framework of the election process and disregard the principles of independent and impartial observation are regrettable,” the Foreign Ministry said on May 16.

Türkiye, in accordance with its international obligations, had extended an invitation to the Council of Europe (CoE) and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to observe the May 14 elections, said the ministry.

In addition, upon their request, international observation delegations from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), the Organization of the Turkic States, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic States (TURK PA), and the Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly (MED PA) were deployed, read the statement adding that within this framework, a total of 489 international election observers followed the elections held in Türkiye.

All kinds of cooperation have been provided to the observation missions by our authorities so that they can properly carry out their activities, said Ankara and noted that it was also reflected in the reports of these delegations that the elections were held in accordance with the standards of free democratic elections and with a level of participation that is exemplary in the OSCE and the CoE geography.

“International observers have confirmed with various statements that the security of ballot boxes were assured, the elections were held in transparent, free, pluralistic and fair manner and complied with international standards,” said the ministry.

After the elections, the International Election Observation Mission (IEOM), composed by the OSCE Office of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), Election Observation Mission (EOM), OSCE PA and Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) observers, announced the “Statement of Preliminary Findings and Conclusions” regarding the findings on the election process and held a press conference, the statement noted.

“Some political statements and accusations in the report, which exceed the framework of the election process and disregard the principles of independent and impartial observation are regrettable. It should not be forgotten that political analyses and biased comments will only jeopardize the credibility of OSCE election observation missions,” said the ministry.

Politics,

