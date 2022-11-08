Ankara congratulates Baku’s 2nd anniversary of Victory Day

Ankara congratulates Baku’s 2nd anniversary of Victory Day

ANKARA
Ankara congratulates Baku’s 2nd anniversary of Victory Day

Azerbaijan has celebrated Victory Day, marking liberation of Shusha city on Nov. 8, 2020, in key juncture determining Karabakh War’s outcome, in varius events, as Ankara has presented an official congratulation message to Baku.

“We congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on the occasion of its Victory Day of Nov. 8, the anniversary of the liberation of its occupied territories as a result of a heroic struggle,” Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

“The historic triumph of the Azerbaijani army has also sowed the seeds of hope for sustainable peace and tranquility in the whole region,” it added.

Türkiye will continue to stand with Azerbaijan in full solidarity and coordination for the promotion of security, stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus, including the restoration and improvement of the infrastructure in the liberated territories.”
Shusha was liberated from occupation on Nov. 8, 2020, as a result of a counter-attack launched by the Azerbaijani Army on Sept. 27, 2020.

Meanwhile, Armenia and Azerbaijan held peace talks, mediated by the United States,.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted the foreign ministers of the rival nations.

“The United States is committed to the peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Blinken said before the meeting. “Direct dialogue is the best way to a truly durable peace, and we are very pleased to support that.” An American official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the meeting was less about peace negotiations in the full sense of the term, and more about providing an opportunity for the warring parties to meet and talk. A week ago, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev “agreed not to use force” to resolve their dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory, during a summit in Russia hosted by President Vladimir Putin.

TURKEY, congratulations,

TÜRKIYE Swedens new PM seeks to win Türkiye’s approval for NATO membership

Sweden's new PM seeks to win Türkiye’s approval for NATO membership
MOST POPULAR

  1. New season of ‘The Crown’ set to air after backlash

    New season of ‘The Crown’ set to air after backlash

  2. Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives today

    Last total lunar eclipse for three years arrives today

  3. Automotive exports top $2.6 billion in October

    Automotive exports top $2.6 billion in October

  4. Election Day tests US voters, voting systems amid election lies

    Election Day tests US voters, voting systems amid election lies

  5. Twitter’s pared-down staff struggles with misinformation

    Twitter’s pared-down staff struggles with misinformation
Recommended
Swedens new PM seeks to win Türkiye’s approval for NATO membership

Sweden's new PM seeks to win Türkiye’s approval for NATO membership
Swedish PM to visit Türkiye to persuade the Nordic country’s NATO bid

Swedish PM to visit Türkiye to persuade the Nordic country’s NATO bid
Türkiye warns Finland, Sweden must ‘take steps’ before NATO approval

Türkiye warns Finland, Sweden must ‘take steps’ before NATO approval
F-16 talks with U.S. to finalize in couple of months: Spokesperson

F-16 talks with U.S. to finalize in couple of months: Spokesperson
Russia-Türkiye agreed to discuss delivery of grain to Africa in G-20: Erdoğan

Russia-Türkiye agreed to discuss delivery of grain to Africa in G-20: Erdoğan
Erdoğan, Guterres discuss latest developments on grain deal

Erdoğan, Guterres discuss latest developments on grain deal
WORLD China playing ‘aggressive games’ with Canada democracy: Trudeau

China playing ‘aggressive games’ with Canada democracy: Trudeau

China is playing "aggressive games" with democracies and Canadian institutions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned on Monday following a report of foreign interference in its elections.

ECONOMY Automotive exports top $2.6 billion in October

Automotive exports top $2.6 billion in October

Türkiye’s automotive exports increased by 1.8 percent in October from a year ago to $2.65 billion, the Uludağ Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association (OİB) has said.

SPORTS Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast Adem Asil has won the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.