Ankara congratulates Baku’s 2nd anniversary of Victory Day

ANKARA

Azerbaijan has celebrated Victory Day, marking liberation of Shusha city on Nov. 8, 2020, in key juncture determining Karabakh War’s outcome, in varius events, as Ankara has presented an official congratulation message to Baku.

“We congratulate brotherly Azerbaijan on the occasion of its Victory Day of Nov. 8, the anniversary of the liberation of its occupied territories as a result of a heroic struggle,” Turkish Foreign Ministry has said.

“The historic triumph of the Azerbaijani army has also sowed the seeds of hope for sustainable peace and tranquility in the whole region,” it added.

“Türkiye will continue to stand with Azerbaijan in full solidarity and coordination for the promotion of security, stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus, including the restoration and improvement of the infrastructure in the liberated territories.”

Shusha was liberated from occupation on Nov. 8, 2020, as a result of a counter-attack launched by the Azerbaijani Army on Sept. 27, 2020.

Meanwhile, Armenia and Azerbaijan held peace talks, mediated by the United States,.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosted the foreign ministers of the rival nations.

“The United States is committed to the peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Blinken said before the meeting. “Direct dialogue is the best way to a truly durable peace, and we are very pleased to support that.” An American official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the meeting was less about peace negotiations in the full sense of the term, and more about providing an opportunity for the warring parties to meet and talk. A week ago, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev “agreed not to use force” to resolve their dispute over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory, during a summit in Russia hosted by President Vladimir Putin.