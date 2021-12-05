Ankara condemns terror attack in Iraq

ANKARA

Turkey on Dec. 4 "strongly condemned" the "heinous" terror attack near Iraq's Makhmour district that left at least 13 people dead, including civilians.

"We are saddened to receive the news that 3 civilians and 10 KRG security forces lost their lives in a terror attack that took place in a village near Iraq's Makhmour district," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The ISIL terror group claimed the attack.

"We extend our condolences to KRG authorities and Iraqi Government, as well as the relatives of those who lost their lives in the attack," read the statement.

The ministry also voiced solidarity with "Iraq's government, the people of KRG and Iraq in the fight against terrorism."