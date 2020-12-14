Ankara condemns, rejects US decision including unilateral sanctions on Turkey: Foreign Ministry

  • December 14 2020 21:42:00

ANKARA
Turkish Foreign Ministry on Dec. 14 said that U.S. sanctions will harm ties, adding that Ankara will retaliate as necessary.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Dec. 14 imposed sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system.

The sanctions, which are part of Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), targeted Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), its head Ismail Demir and three other officials.

U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo said in a statement SSB knowingly engaged in a significant transaction with Rosoboronexport, Russia's main arms export entity, by procuring the S-400 surface-to-air missile system.

"The sanctions include a ban on all US export licenses and authorizations to SSB and an asset freeze and visa restrictions on Dr. İsmail Demir, SSB's president, and other SSB officers," he added.

President Donald Trump said in June 2019 that former President Barack Obama administration had treated Turkey unfairly when Ankara requested to purchase U.S. defense systems.

"Obama administration said no, no, no to Turkey when they wanted to purchase Patriots and they [Turkey] bought S400," Trump said during his closing speech at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

