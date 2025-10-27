Ankara charity owner held over alleged sexual assault claims

ANKARA

Authorities have apprehended the owner of a refugee aid charity in the capital Ankara on allegations of sexually assaulting vulnerable women, following testimonies of victims.

Statements from the victims included in the investigation file detailed alleged harassment and abuse that reportedly occurred under the guise of charity work.

According to testimonies obtained by daily Hürriyet, Syrian women described the accused, Sadettin Karagöz, as selectively helping women based on their appearance. One victim, identified only by the initials U.H., said, “He chose the women he wanted to help — those wearing makeup and short dresses. When I went there in a coat and no makeup, he pushed me away, saying, ‘There is no help for you.’”

She added that other women told her Karagöz only assisted “well-dressed” women and that many victims remained silent due to financial hardship.

Another woman, identified only by the initials S.H.M., recounted being sexually assaulted multiple times. “While I was filling out a form for food aid, he groped my chest and said, ‘Okay, I’ll help you now.’” She also claimed Karagöz offered her money in exchange for sexual favors. “He told me, ‘I’ll give you 20,000-30,000 Turkish Liras if you sleep with me,’” she said.

A third victim, identified only by the initials F.M., alleged that Karagöz harassed her repeatedly over several years. “He knew we needed help and thought we wouldn’t resist. I was harassed at least 20 times,” she said.

Following a report by BBC Türkçe on Oct. 20, Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office ordered Karagöz’s detention. Police searched his premises and formally arrested him on charges of sexual assault.

In his defense, Karagöz denied the accusations, stating he had been providing aid since 2014 and that his shop, previously sealed by municipal authorities, reopened under a new name as a registered association.

“I have had no sexual activity since my 2016 surgery. I have never harassed anyone,” he said.