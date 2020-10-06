Ankara blasts Canada's suspension of military technology sales

  • October 06 2020 09:19:00

ANKARA
Turkey on Oct. 6 slammed Canada's decision to suspend arms exports to the country, accusing Ottawa of "double standards."        

Canada's announcement on Oct. 5 comes as it investigates the alleged use of Turkey's military technologies in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.         

"We expect Canada to pursue a policy far from double standards and to act without influence from anti-Turkey circles in the country," the foreign ministry said in a statement.         

"While Canada does not see the harm in exporting arms to countries militarily involved in the Yemen crisis... and presents the sales as a contribution to regional security, there cannot be any other explanation for its prevention of arms exports to its NATO ally," it added.       

The statement also underlined that Turkey has a comprehensive export control regime, and studiously implements its obligations.

“Our expectation from Canada is that it will follow a policy away from double standards, act without being under the influence of anti-Turkish circles in its country and without being confined to narrow accounts of political interest," it said.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne in a statement said that certain allegations have been made over the last several days regarding "Canadian technology being used in the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh."

Champagne said upon learning of these "allegations", he immediately directed to investigate these claims.

"In line with Canada’s robust export control regime and due to the ongoing hostilities, I have suspended the relevant export permits to Turkey, so as to allow time to further assess the situation," he said, adding that Canada continues to be concerned by the ongoing conflict in the Upper Karabakh region resulting in shelling of communities and civilian casualties.

"We call for measures to be taken immediately to stabilize the situation on the ground and reiterate that there is no alternative to a peaceful, negotiated solution to this conflict."

 

