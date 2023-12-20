Ankara, Baghdad agree on road map to improve ties

ANKARA

Senior Turkish and Iraqi authorities have underscored that bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, investment and transportation through a common strategic vision will bring about regional prosperity and security during a high-level meeting in the Turkish capital.

They have agreed on a road map to be coordinated and implemented by the two sides’ foreign ministries to this end.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Defense Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi held talks with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Dec. 19.

A six-article joint declaration was issued after the meetings in which military and intelligence officials also participated. It informed that the two delegations held detailed consultations about bilateral and regional issues, particularly on the fight against terrorism, security and water.

“As a result of these meetings, the two sides agreed to further improve the relations in all fields and run them in a comprehensive and institutional manner. They have expressed their joint political will to this end,” the declaration read.

The importance of Iraq’s political unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity has been expressed jointly by the two sides, which have also raised — in the framework of the bilateral security cooperation — the threats by the PKK to the region.

The diplomatic sources underlined the fact that the Iraqi side wants the PKK to be cleared from its territory. The Turkish side reiterated its readiness to provide all kinds of support to Iraq in the fight against this terror group.

Strategic vision needed

“The parties underlined that regional security, stability and prosperity will be possible through progress in cooperation areas such as trade, investment, transportation and infrastructure within the framework of a common strategic vision,” the declaration said.

It added that Turkish and Iraqi authorities have also assessed the steps to be taken for the realization of the Development Road Project, which will connect the two countries with railways, roads, ports and cities.

Iraq aims to shorten the travel time between Asia and Europe through Türkiye with the Great Faw Port — the first phase of the Development Road Project when it becomes a transit hub.

The two sides also discussed the common challenges stemming from climate change and water management and agreed on the continuation of the works of the Joint Permanent Mechanism, which has been founded to tackle these issues. They also agreed to regularly continue talks and contacts regarding these issues.

Agreement on a road map

According to the diplomatic sources, there is positive progress in most of the issues on the common agenda with Iraq, although there are certain issues that need to be addressed in a deeper and institutional manner. The sources informed that the two sides agreed on a road map to tackle these issues under the coordination of the foreign ministries and with the participation of relevant bodies.

Türkiye ready to start oil pipeline

The diplomatic sources also stressed that Türkiye has notified the Iraqi side that it is ready for the resumption of oil exports through the Kırkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline. The Iraqi side said they would answer to this issue after their internal deliberations in Baghdad.

Türkiye stopped the oil flow from Iraq in March after an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) arbitration ruling.