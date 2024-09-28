Türkiye does not interfere in other countries' internal affairs, official says

ANKARA
New York City Mayor Eric Adams exits federal court after his arraignment on bribery and fraud charges on Sept. 27, 2024 in New York City.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry responded to the corruption investigation involving New York City Mayor Eric Adams, which implicates Türkevi and Turkish officials, asserting that it refrains from interfering in other countries' internal affairs.

“Our missions abroad perform their duties in accordance with the Vienna Convention and international diplomatic practices. It is out of the question for us to interfere in the internal affairs of any country,” Keçeli emphasised in a written statement on X.

He added that Türkiye is closely monitoring the ongoing legal proceedings in New York and reserves its rights under the Vienna Conventions.

Adams, who appeared before a judge in a Manhattan federal court, is the first sitting New York mayor to be criminally indicted.

The 57-page document accuses the mayor of America's biggest city of crimes going back a decade, when Adams, a Democrat, took office as Brooklyn's borough president.

According to the charges, he accepted luxury international flights, hotel suites and free high-end restaurant meals from associates in return for favors.

The allegations prompted calls for his resignation, but Adams has remained defiant, saying on Thursday that he is looking "forward to defending myself" and urging New Yorkers to "wait to hear our side of the story."

"I am not guilty, your honor," he said in court.

Scandal has swirled around Adams for months with several high-ranking allies resigning as others were indicted or raided by federal agents.

The drama escalated with a pre-dawn raid of his official residence early Thursday.

Some city and state officials have demanded he resign, including influential New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who said Adams must step down "for the good of the city."

The indictment risks embarrassing Democrats weeks before the presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, who are polling neck and neck.

