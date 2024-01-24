Animals can't hibernate amid prolonged summer conditions

ANTALYA

The unseasonably warm weather in the tourist hot spot region of Antalya and the prolonged summer conditions have disrupted the hibernation patterns of bear families and turtles, causing stress among the animals.

Climate change and widespread drought are impacting ecosystems globally, with the absence of transitional seasons, prolonged summers, and warmer winters leading to animal biological imbalances. Antalya Zoo, Türkiye's largest natural wildlife park, has witnessed the repercussions of this phenomenon, particularly in January, where temperatures reached 20 degrees Celsius.

Aygül Arsun, the Responsible Veterinarian at Antalya Zoo and Nature Park, noted that "In previous years, other species would start preparing for hibernation in December. They would reduce their food intake, move less, and retreat to their winter shelters. However, this year, they are unusually active, as if it were spring." Arsun explained, "They have their biological rhythms too. Physically, they expect the cold and winter weather, but when it doesn't happen, they experience stress."

Oktay Günay, a visitor from Germany, expressed concern over the global trend of rising temperatures, saying, "In a zoo in Germany, even polar bears cannot go into hibernation. It's sad to see the animals in Antalya facing the same issue."

Highlighting the severity of the situation, Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Mehmet Özhaseki shared on social media, "We have experienced the hottest November in the past 53 years. The average temperature in November 2023 was measured at 12.5 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees higher than normal."