Anger as pre-historic stones destroyed for French DIY store

Anger as pre-historic stones destroyed for French DIY store

RENNES
Anger as pre-historic stones destroyed for French DIY store

Around 40 standing stones thought to have been erected by prehistoric humans 7,000 years ago have been destroyed near a famed archaeological site in northwest France to make way for a DIY store, an angry local historian has revealed.

The stones in Carnac were between 50-100 centimeter-high and stood close to the main highly protected areas of one of Europe's largest and most mysterious pre-historic tourist attractions.

"The site has been destroyed," local archaeologist Christian Obeltz told AFP on Wednesday, having revealed the clearance of the land in the Ouest-France newspaper.

He believes 39 standing stones, known as menhirs, have been lost, estimating their age to be around 7,000 years based on carbon dating conducted on stones nearby in 2010.

The land was granted a building permit from the local mayor's office in August last year and DIY chain Mr. Bricolage is currently building a new store there.

Mayor Olivier Lepick told AFP that he had "followed the law" and pointed to the "low archaeological value" of objects found during checks before the construction process began.

The land was not situated in a protected area and had been earmarked for commercial use, he added.

ECONOMY Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels

Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels
LATEST NEWS

  1. Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels

    Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels

  2. GM reaches deal for access to Tesla's North American chargers

    GM reaches deal for access to Tesla's North American chargers

  3. Int’l Opera Festival kicks off in Istanbul

    Int’l Opera Festival kicks off in Istanbul

  4. Housing preferences shift in Antalya following earthquakes

    Housing preferences shift in Antalya following earthquakes

  5. MİT capture PKK member trying to enter Türkiye

    MİT capture PKK member trying to enter Türkiye
Recommended
Int’l Opera Festival kicks off in Istanbul

Int’l Opera Festival kicks off in Istanbul
Dance workshop for quake victims

Dance workshop for quake victims
Greek island temple complex reveals countless offerings

Greek island temple complex reveals 'countless' offerings
Japan expands veggie options to tempt tourists

Japan expands veggie options to tempt tourists
‘Elif Ana’ honored in Russian film festival

‘Elif Ana’ honored in Russian film festival
UNESCO hails Australian plan to protect Great Barrier Reef

UNESCO hails Australian plan to protect Great Barrier Reef
WORLD Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president

Trump indicted in classified documents case in a historic first for a former president

Donald Trump has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, a remarkable development that makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.
ECONOMY Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels

Qantas lets female cabin crew ditch high heels

Australia's national airline announced on June 9 that it will scrap its gender-based uniform guidelines, allowing male cabin crew to wear make-up and giving women the option to ditch high heels.
SPORTS Istanbul to host fierce clash between City and Inter

Istanbul to host fierce clash between City and Inter

Manchester City is the huge favorite heading into June 10's Champions League final against Inter Milan in Istanbul as Pep Guardiola's side aims to finally get its hands on the greatest prize in European club football, and complete a historic treble.