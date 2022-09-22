Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to flood-hit Pakistan

Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD
Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to flood-hit Pakistan

Hollywood actress and U.N. humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to one of the worst flood-hit areas in southern Pakistan on Tuesday, officials said, as the death toll from months-long deluges rose to 1,559.

TV footage showed Jolie arriving at an airport in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province, where floods since mid-June have killed 692 people, damaged hundreds of thousands of homes and left half a million people homeless.

Later, she visited some of the flood-affected areas, according to local media.

According to the IRC, a prominent international aid group, Jolie is visiting Pakistan to support communities affected by the devastating floods.

There was no comment from the government about Jolie’s visit to Dadu, one of the worst-hit districts where waterborne diseases have also caused nearly 300 deaths since July. Currently, doctors are trying to contain the outbreak of waterborne diseases among flood survivors.

The visit comes as Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is in New York for the 77th session of the U.N. General Assembly. In his speech, Sharif will highlight the damages caused by climate-change induced floods in the impoverished country.

Pakistan says the floods have caused $30 billion in damages to the country’s economy.

WORLD Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records
MOST POPULAR

  1. Iran chooses award-winning ‘World War III’ as Oscars entry

    Iran chooses award-winning ‘World War III’ as Oscars entry

  2. Russia may launch direct flights to Turkish Cyprus

    Russia may launch direct flights to Turkish Cyprus

  3. Benin welcomes Hollywood take on women warriors

    Benin welcomes Hollywood take on women warriors

  4. Brad Pitt unveils his sculptures at a first art show

    Brad Pitt unveils his sculptures at a first art show

  5. UN to promote Turkish first lady’s ‘Zero Waste Project’

    UN to promote Turkish first lady’s ‘Zero Waste Project’
Recommended
Golden Globes to bring scandal-hit awards back to TV

Golden Globes to bring scandal-hit awards back to TV
Annaud returns to Hollywood with ‘Notre-Dame on Fire’

Annaud returns to Hollywood with ‘Notre-Dame on Fire’
Israeli researchers find opium residue in 3,500-year-old pottery

Israeli researchers find opium residue in 3,500-year-old pottery
Spotify launches audiobook store with some 300,000 titles

Spotify launches audiobook store with some 300,000 titles
Nazım Hikmet musical makes premiere

Nazım Hikmet musical makes premiere
How many ants are on Earth 20 quadrillion, study says

How many ants are on Earth? 20 quadrillion, study says
WORLD Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

In a stark repudiation of Donald Trump’s legal arguments, a federal appeals court on Wednesday permitted the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from the former president’s Florida estate as part of its ongoing criminal investigation.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines working to boost medical tourism with US

Turkish Airlines working to boost medical tourism with US

Turkish Airlines has launched a program to hold weekly “medical tours” from the U.S. that will cost $5,000.
SPORTS Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Woman becomes first Turk to swim across Catalina Channel

Bengisu Avcı has become the first Turkish woman to swim through the Catalina Channel, one of the seven ocean tracks in the world, making the country proud.