Ancient site of Zeugma to enter metaverse

GAZİANTEP

Within the scope of a project introduced by the municipality of the southeastern province of Gaziantep, the House of Dionysus, discovered in the ancient city of Zeugma, will be visited on metaverse, a network of 3D universal virtual worlds.

The project aims to share the artifacts in the Zeugma Mosaic Museum into a virtual platform. In the first step, a 3D format of the House of Dionysus will be designed and added to the metaverse.

Highlighting that the metaverse will be a great opportunity to promote Gaziantep, Fatma Şahin, the city’s mayor, said, “Science meets technology, arts and history.”

“We have made the first step for the new world,” she said. “With its five ancient cities, inns and museums, Gaziantep will be included in the metaverse for enthusiasts.”

“Some people do not have enough time or the opportunity to see this ancient city. The metaverse brings whatever you are wondering about closer to you through digital platforms.”