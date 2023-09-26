Ancient reliefs become target of treasure hunters

MERSİN

The historical Adamkayalar reliefs in the southern province of Mersin, which has been vandalized by individuals seeking to uncover so-called hidden treasures, is in urgent need of protection to prevent its potential disappearance, an academic has warned.

"Adamkayalar holds significance on par with the Nemrut and Göbeklitepe regions. Therefore, it is imperative that Adamkayalar be promptly designated as an archaeological site. A project should be devised and immediately put into action," said Murat Durukan, the chair of the Archaeology Department at Mersin University.

Stating that Adamkayalar, located 60 kilometers west of the city possesses an immense potential as a tourism magnet, Durukan pointed out that this potential remains underutilized, and with the implementation of facilities, security measures, cameras, and lighting systems, Adamkayalar could be transformed into a unique destination.

"These are relatively simple projects. If we put them into action without delay, we can confidently say that both Mersin and Anatolia could gain a new tourism attraction," he added.

On the rock faces overlooking the gorge, there are nine niches adorned with intricately carved figures in Adamkayalar that can be translated as “Men-rocks,” in English. Among these figures are eleven males, four females, two children, and an ibex. As there are no available documents regarding the origins of these figures, they are believed to date back to the second century A.D.