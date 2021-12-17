Ancient mound plundered by treasure hunters

SİVAS
Treasure hunters digging illegally with the dream of finding gold and historical artifacts have plundered Pılır Mound, located in the Central Anatolian province of Sivas and known as the only example of the “lake house” type of settlement in Turkey.

The ancient settlement, a kilometer away from the province’s Hafik district, became the focus of attention of researchers after it was declared a protected area following the influx of treasure hunters.

The first remains of the lake houses in the mound, which are believed to date back to the Neolithic, Chalcolithic and Bronze Ages, came to light during the archaeological excavations carried out in 1944.

Speaking to İhlas News Agency (İHA), Hafik Mayor Selahattin Çuhadaroğlu said that it was found that Ottoman Sultan Selim I set up his “crown tent” in the mound during a military campaign.

Referring to the allegations that there was a treasure under the mound, the local official said, “The settlement was excavated over time, and it was declared a protected area after something was found.”

“It is currently riddled with holes, but no one can touch it as the surrounding of the lake is completely protected,” Çuhadaroğlu said.

