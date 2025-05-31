Ancient migration route in Antalya draws history-minded nature lovers

ANTALYA

An ancient caravan and migration route in the southern tourism hotspot of Antalya’s Akseki district is becoming a new destination for nature lovers interested in tracing the footsteps of history.

Currently undergoing restoration, the 6-kilometer route is part of the historic Silk Road that once linked Alanya on the Mediterranean coast with the central Anatolian city of Konya.

Dating back to the Roman era, the road is now open to tourism thanks to ongoing efforts.

The project, launched nearly two years ago by the district governor’s office in cooperation with the Western Mediterranean Development Agency, brought renewed attention to the region’s natural beauty, fresh air and cultural heritage.

Starting from Akseki’s town center and leading to the village of Sarıhacılar, this route has transformed into a captivating hiking trail for outdoor enthusiasts, history buffs, and photography lovers.

Along the path, visitors encounter several historical landmarks nestled within the natural scenery.

These include the 600-year-old Sarıhacılar Mosque, known for its single-piece juniper wood pulpit and “mihrab," a semicircular niche in the wall of a mosque indicating the qibla, as well as a ceremonial flag once gifted by Ottoman Sultan Mehmed V Reşad.

The trail also features buttoned houses, traditional Ottoman-era timber frame houses approximately 400 years old, showcasing the region’s architectural heritage.

The route ends in Sarıhacılar village, which has a recorded history stretching back some 800 years.

Recep Güler, 37, who joined a hike along the trail with his family, noted that walking on such a historic route was a memorable experience.

Noting that “one can feel the history with every step,” he encouraged others to visit and experience the atmosphere for themselves.

The 50-year-old Ersel Güler praised the well-maintained condition of the trail and the clear signage, which makes navigation easy.

Another walker, Melisa Nur Değirmen, 20, said the walk was peaceful and filled with pleasant conversation.

Ten-year-old Amine Lena Baltacı noted that the trail includes both short and long routes. She said some of the stones on the path could pose a risk if one is not careful, but overall, the walk is safe and full of historical details.

Labeling the route as a gateway to the past, Ayşe Yılmaz, another visitor, invited others to come and experience the journey themselves.