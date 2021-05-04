Ancient medallion displayed at museum

ÇORUM

A 1,500-year-old golden medallion depicting a figure of Jesus Christ has been displayed at a museum in Turkey's northern province of Çorum.

The medallion was found by treasure hunters in illegal excavations in 2017 and was seized by a successful anti-smuggling operation of the security teams.

The medallion has been included in the inventory of the Çorum Museum. The artifact, which is exhibited in a special showcase in the museum, attracts the attention of visitors.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Resul Ibiş, an archaeologist, said the medallion is "one of the most precious items at the museum."

Noting that the medallion named Christ Pantocrator Medallion is unique, Ibiş said: "The artifact depicts Jesus Christ holding the Bible in his left hand, and raising his right hand in blessing."

"...This depiction, which we usually see in churches, icons and mosaics, is for the first time on a gold coin, engraved in najaf stone on a gold filigree," he added.

Ibiş added that religious descriptions of holy people increased in the 4th and 5th centuries, noting that such artifacts were used to keep the memory of holy people alive and to evoke a sense of glorification about them while teaching religion to believers.