Ancient Aspendos city is being reborn

ANTALYA

Sharing the results of the latest archaeological excavations in the ancient city of Aspendos, one of the most magnificent cities of Pamphylia with traces of life dating back nearly 6,000 years, Director of Aspendos excavations, Associate Professor Mustafa Bilgin, said that Aspendos is being reborn after 6,000 years, with exceptional mosaics and a Roman villa.

Founded by the Achaeans in the 10th century B.C. on two hills, one large and one small, the ancient city of Aspendos has long been known primarily for its Roman theater, which was built between 160 and 180 A.D. by two Roman brothers as a gift to the city. However, the 2025 excavations have reshaped the historical understanding of Aspendos.

"This historic site has always been associated with its theater. However, as archaeological excavations gained momentum, we uncovered an ancient city with remarkable features. In the first phase of our excavations, we discovered a 125-meter-long ancient street between the city's center and public buildings and the theater," Bilgin said.

Stating that a new era began for Aspendos, Bilgin said, "This street includes a previously unknown gateway. Along with it, we found a monumental fountain. As we focused our excavations in this area, we unearthed a statue of Hermes, the messenger of Zeus and the fastest of the gods. Previously, we had also discovered statues of Zeus and Aphrodite in this region. Based on our findings, we believe that these statues once adorned the facade of the monumental gate and fountain. In the same area, we also uncovered additional heads, belonging to Aphrodite and Eros. Additionally, torso fragments of Artemis and Nemesis, associated with justice, balance, fate and retribution, were also found. The Hermes statue is an exceptionally creative piece. It is one of the rare statues of its kind in this region.”

Bilgin stated that recent excavations revealed even more exciting discoveries and continued:

“As we excavate, we see that many of the buildings are in excellent condition. Some facades remain fully intact, and some shops have survived up to their second and third floors, which is an extremely rare phenomenon. We have also uncovered extraordinary mosaics. Additionally, we discovered a Roman villa that has survived up to the third floor. A new square is also emerging, an astonishing space with its columns still standing in place. Once restored, visitors will be able to walk through the buildings and experience Aspendos as it was in its time. In short, Aspendos will no longer be known solely for its theater.”