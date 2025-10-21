Ancient animal fossils restored with 3D printing

Fossils of animals that roamed Anatolia 7.7 million years ago, including saber-toothed cats, giraffes, elephants, mammoths, rhinos, three-toed horses and hornless bovids such as goats and antelopes, are being restored with the help of 3D printing technology in central Türkiye.

The work, carried out at the Kayseri Science Center, involves cleaning, preserving and reconstructing fossils unearthed near Yamula Dam, where excavations began in 2018 after a local shepherd discovered the remains a year earlier. The fossils will later be displayed at the Kayseri Paleontology Museum, currently under construction, offering visitors a glimpse into life millions of years ago.

Anthropologist Ömer Dağ said the restoration and mounting work is being supported by the Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality. Since the fossils are rarely found intact, he explained, researchers often recover separate parts such as skulls, legs or arms and then determine their species before moving on to 3D scanning.

“Until recently, we used mold-making methods to complete missing parts,” Dağ told state-run Anadolu Agency. “Now, thanks to 3D printers purchased by the municipality, we can reconstruct these pieces without exposing them to chemicals, achieving much healthier and more precise results.”

Excavations have yielded fossils of giraffes, elephants, mammoths, rhinos, three-toed horses, hornless bovids, goats, antelopes, turtles and pigs, all dating back 7.7 million years.

Dağ emphasized the importance of reconstructing these megafauna species so visitors can better visualize them. “We know which part belongs to which animal, but visitors need to see the full figures to understand,” he said. “We complete the missing parts using 3D-printed components based on detailed drawings.”

He noted that similar mounting projects are often outsourced abroad, particularly to China, but the local team has achieved the same results for a fraction of the cost. “Mounting a giraffe abroad costs about 2–3 million liras, but we’ve done it here for 14–15 thousand,” Dağ said. “Using 3D scanning, we plan to reconstruct many species in the local fauna. So far, we’ve mounted a giraffe, rhino and elephant. Our three-toed horse and hornless specimens — one similar to today’s antelope and another to a gazelle — are also complete. The saber-toothed cat is nearly finished.”

The 3D-printed material used is similar to plastic and poses no health risks. When completed, the exhibits will bring to life the long-extinct giants of Anatolia — reconstructed through a blend of paleontology, engineering and modern technology.