Ancient animal fossils restored with 3D printing

Ancient animal fossils restored with 3D printing

KAYSERİ
Ancient animal fossils restored with 3D printing

Fossils of animals that roamed Anatolia 7.7 million years ago, including saber-toothed cats, giraffes, elephants, mammoths, rhinos, three-toed horses and hornless bovids such as goats and antelopes, are being restored with the help of 3D printing technology in central Türkiye.

 

The work, carried out at the Kayseri Science Center, involves cleaning, preserving and reconstructing fossils unearthed near Yamula Dam, where excavations began in 2018 after a local shepherd discovered the remains a year earlier. The fossils will later be displayed at the Kayseri Paleontology Museum, currently under construction, offering visitors a glimpse into life millions of years ago.

 

Anthropologist Ömer Dağ said the restoration and mounting work is being supported by the Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality. Since the fossils are rarely found intact, he explained, researchers often recover separate parts such as skulls, legs or arms and then determine their species before moving on to 3D scanning.

 

“Until recently, we used mold-making methods to complete missing parts,” Dağ told state-run Anadolu Agency. “Now, thanks to 3D printers purchased by the municipality, we can reconstruct these pieces without exposing them to chemicals, achieving much healthier and more precise results.”

 

Excavations have yielded fossils of giraffes, elephants, mammoths, rhinos, three-toed horses, hornless bovids, goats, antelopes, turtles and pigs, all dating back 7.7 million years.

 

Dağ emphasized the importance of reconstructing these megafauna species so visitors can better visualize them. “We know which part belongs to which animal, but visitors need to see the full figures to understand,” he said. “We complete the missing parts using 3D-printed components based on detailed drawings.”

 

He noted that similar mounting projects are often outsourced abroad, particularly to China, but the local team has achieved the same results for a fraction of the cost. “Mounting a giraffe abroad costs about 2–3 million liras, but we’ve done it here for 14–15 thousand,” Dağ said. “Using 3D scanning, we plan to reconstruct many species in the local fauna. So far, we’ve mounted a giraffe, rhino and elephant. Our three-toed horse and hornless specimens — one similar to today’s antelope and another to a gazelle — are also complete. The saber-toothed cat is nearly finished.”

 

The 3D-printed material used is similar to plastic and poses no health risks. When completed, the exhibits will bring to life the long-extinct giants of Anatolia — reconstructed through a blend of paleontology, engineering and modern technology.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Azerbaijan ends restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia

Azerbaijan ends restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia
LATEST NEWS

  1. Azerbaijan ends restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia

    Azerbaijan ends restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia

  2. Greece to hand out jail warning to irregular migrants

    Greece to hand out jail warning to irregular migrants

  3. Maintaining Gaza ceasefire crucial, Erdoğan tells Kuwaiti emir

    Maintaining Gaza ceasefire crucial, Erdoğan tells Kuwaiti emir

  4. MHP leader calls on Turkish Cyprus to join Türkiye

    MHP leader calls on Turkish Cyprus to join Türkiye

  5. Court hands maximum prison terms to minors over Minguzzi murder

    Court hands maximum prison terms to minors over Minguzzi murder
Recommended
Sydney Sweeney transforms into boxing legend in new biopic

Sydney Sweeney transforms into boxing legend in new biopic
Ancient tablets shed light on Bronze Age Mitanni rule

Ancient tablets shed light on Bronze Age Mitanni rule
Heist exposes deep security flaws at France’s top museum

Heist exposes deep security flaws at France’s top museum
BASE to bring together emerging artists in November

BASE to bring together emerging artists in November
British Museum hosts Met-inspired fundraising ball

British Museum hosts Met-inspired fundraising ball
St George Church to elevate Cappadocia’s tourism appeal

St George Church to elevate Cappadocia’s tourism appeal
WORLD Azerbaijan ends restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia

Azerbaijan ends restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia

Azerbaijan has officially removed all barriers to cargo transit to Armenia, President Ilham Aliyev announced on Oct. 21, marking a significant step in improving ties between the two neighbors after nearly four decades of tension.

ECONOMY Antalya Airport to get new control tower

Antalya Airport to get new control tower

Transportation Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has unveiled plans for a striking 77-meter control tower at Antalya International Airport, set to serve as both a vital air traffic control hub and a new city landmark.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿