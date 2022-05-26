Anatolian Pars’ taped after decade

  • May 26 2022 07:00:00

Anatolian Pars’ taped after decade

VAN
Anatolian Pars’ taped after decade

An Anatolian Pars, an endangered leopard subspecies of Iranian Pars, has been spotted for the first time in a decade, the provincial directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks in the eastern province of Van has announced.

The last time Anatolian Pars were taped was in 2013, one in the Kaçkar Mountains in the Black Sea region and another in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.

The local authorities in Van broadcast footage of an Anatolian Pars captured by a camera trap, but did not declare the place the animal was seen to protect it from hunters and poachers.

Officials only said, “Pars has been spotted in four different locations” in a Twitter post on May 25.

Anatolian Pars is a subspecies of Iranian Pars living in Anatolia. French zoologist M.A. Valenciennes was the first person to give this endangered species a scientific name in 1856.

The existence of Anadolu Pars turned to a myth in Turkey in the 20th century, when only one animal was found and killed in 1974 in the capital Ankara.

It was considered that Anatolian Pars had gone extinct for years until 2013 when two of them were spotted.

In 2019, a zoologist published three black and white photos, alleging that the animal seen in the photos was an “Anatolian Pars,” but scientists doubted the claim as the photos were nebulous and the animal was hard to detect.

ARTS & LIFE Bowie doc blasts off at film fest

Bowie doc blasts off at film fest
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ready to send first Turk to space

    Turkey ready to send first Turk to space

  2. Turkey, Sweden, Finland hold three-way talks for NATO bid

    Turkey, Sweden, Finland hold three-way talks for NATO bid

  3. Gov’t working to bring rent hikes under control

    Gov’t working to bring rent hikes under control

  4. Turkey, Israel agree on new framework for ties

    Turkey, Israel agree on new framework for ties

  5. Russian shopping centers invite Turkish retailers

    Russian shopping centers invite Turkish retailers
Recommended
Turkey demands ’concrete steps’ to back Nordics’ NATO bids

Turkey demands ’concrete steps’ to back Nordics’ NATO bids
Repatriating Yezidis ‘fight’ with Assyrians for road

Repatriating Yezidis ‘fight’ with Assyrians for road
More students in Turkey than populations of 150 countries: Minister

More students in Turkey than populations of 150 countries: Minister
AI software brings Stanford University scholarship to young Turk

AI software brings Stanford University scholarship to young Turk
Some 31,000 apply to become Turkey’s 1st astronaut in two days: Minister

Some 31,000 apply to become Turkey’s 1st astronaut in two days: Minister
Turkish officials bust record amount of methamphetamine

Turkish officials bust record amount of methamphetamine
WORLD UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

UAE announces Gulf’s first known case of monkeypox

The United Arab Emirates became the first Gulf country to announce a case of monkeypox on Tuesday, insisting it was "fully prepared" to handle any outbreak.

ECONOMY Turkey’s crude steel production increases

Turkey’s crude steel production increases

Turkey’s crude steel production increased by 1.6 percent on an annual basis to 3.4 million tons in April, data from the World Steel Association have shown.

SPORTS World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

World champ boxers eye Paris Olympics

Turkey has set its seal on the World Women Boxing Championship held in Istanbul with five gold and two bronze medals, and the world champion boxers now turn their eyes to the 2024 Paris Olympics for new successes.