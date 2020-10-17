Anatolian delicacies on Slow Food’s list

ANTALYA

The International Ark of Taste list, created by the Slow Food Foundation for Biodiversity based in Italy to protect local specialties around the world, includes 76 local products and delicacies from Turkey.



Among the Turkish delicacies on the list are local products such as Boğatepe gruyere, İsot pepper, Afyon cream, İzmir boyoz and Şile chestnut honey.



“This is a list that includes foods that are about to disappear, produced in small quantities and in the light of traditional production methods, brought together in an international catalog and shared with the world,” said Ezgi Dursun, Antalya’s representative of the foundation.



Dursun also noted that Slow Food works to protect the food diversity of countries and to raise awareness, such as direct sales and development of small producers.



The Aegean region is in first place with 20 products, then comes the Marmara region with 17 products and the Mediterranean region with 14 products.