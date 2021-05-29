Anadolu Efes advance to Turkish Airlines EuroLeague final

ISTANBUL

Anadolu Efes defeated CSKA Moscow 89-86 on May 28 to qualify for the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague final at Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany.

The Istanbul club used a 25-15 run in the first quarter, hitting 5/6 from the three point line.

Anadolu Efes had a 71-55 lead going into the final quarter, but CSKA managed to comeback in the final frame.

Despite the Russian side's brave effort in the fourth quarter, scoring 31 points, the Turkish club managed to hold on for the final ticket.

Serbian guard Vasilije Micic led Anadolu Efes, scoring 25 points and six assists as Sertac Sanli finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, as well as three blocks.

Efes' French guard Rodrigue Beaubois also added 15 points.

For the CSKA Moscow, Will Clyburn was the highest scorer of his team with 26 points, while Daniel Hackett helped the Russian club with 17 points.

Efes will play against Spain's Barcelona in EuroLeague final.