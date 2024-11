An overwhelmed Philippines braces for another typhoon

MANILA

The fifth major storm in three weeks approached the Philippines on Thursday, prompting more largescale evacuations and a United Nations request for emergency funds to help the government ease the plight of hard-hit villagers.

Typhoon Usagi had sustained winds of up to 185 kilometers (115 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 230 kph (143 mph) and was forecast to strengthen further before slamming into the coast of Cagayan province at the northern tip of Luzon, the country’s most populous agricultural region.

Another storm was brewing in the Pacific and may hit the northern Philippines this weekend, according to forecasters.

Typhoon Toraji blew away from the northern Philippines just two days ago after unleashing floods, knocking down power lines and forcing more than 42,000 people to evacuate their homes.

The government has struggled to deal with the impact of the last four major storms, which left at least 160 people dead, displaced millions and devastated farmland and infrastructure, mostly in the northern Luzon region.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration has spent more than 1 billion pesos ($17 million) for food and other aid for hundreds of thousands of storm victims, Welfare Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said.

The Philippines is battered by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms each year. It is often hit by earthquakes and has more than a dozen active volcanoes, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries.

In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan , one of the strongest recorded tropical cyclones, left more than 7,300 people dead or missing, flattened entire villages and caused ships to run aground and smash into houses in the central Philippines.