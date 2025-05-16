An engineering wonder on the Lycian Way

ANTALYA

As an excellent example of Roman-era water engineering, the Delikkemer near Patara has become a must-see spot for hikers exploring the Lycian Way.

Believed to have been built during the Hellenistic period and later used in the Roman Empire to supply water to the ancient city of Patara, this historic water route takes visitors on a fascinating journey back in time.

Stretching over 22 kilometers, the route includes the impressive Delikkemer, a 200-meter-long structure made of interlocked, hollowed-out stones and massive rock blocks. Still standing tall, it is a remarkable sight.

The reverse siphon system used in Delikkemer carried water across a deep valley into Patara, making it one of the most interesting engineering works of its time. Surrounded by forests and offering sea views, it draws plenty of attention from both locals and tourists.

Dr. Şevket Aktaş, head of the Patara excavation team, explained to the state-run Anadolu Agency that the waterway dates back to the Hellenistic period. It was renovated during the reign of Roman Emperor Vespasian and functioned until the end of the empire.

The water source was located in a region which was known as Bodamya — now called İslamlar — and was carried to Patara through a 22-kilometer-long system of channels and aqueducts.

“The water was brought in through a mix of open and closed canals, as well as aqueducts,” said Aktaş.

“In the Roman Empire, major cities like Side, Myra, Aspendos and Perge had similar water systems. Structurally, Delikkemer is very important for Anatolian archaeology. It is a siphon-style aqueduct built between two hills on either side of a valley. The structure is 190 meters long, 9.5 meters high and 3.5 meters wide. We know that the water passed over five separate arched structures, including Delikkemer, before reaching the city,” he said.

Aktaş added that once the water reached the city, it was stored in a main reservoir and then distributed to areas that needed it. “Even in ancient times, water was a basic necessity,” he said. “This system is a real engineering marvel. The reverse siphon method is quite special. It shows us the architectural and engineering skills of that era. Waterways were not just essential, they were a status symbol for Roman cities.”

Following the water leads to Patara

Aktaş said both locals and tourists are interested in the historic water route. “Locals organize a hike along the waterway every year, followed by a festival,” he said. “This path, once used to carry water, has become a hiking route. Tourists follow the old water course and end up at the ancient city of Patara.”

He also noted that the water was once directed to the city gates to be distributed to the port areas.

“It would be channeled through lead pipes to the top of the gate and poured through a central opening like a water curtain,” he said. “People entering the city would be greeted by this magical view. It wasn’t just about function — it was also a form of propaganda. As part of the Culture and Tourism Ministry’s ‘Heritage for the Future’ project, we are planning to recreate this water flow at the city gate. We want modern visitors to experience what people felt in the past, both visually and acoustically.”

How does this reverse siphon thing work? Aktaş explained the basics, saying, “When a water system reaches a wide or deep valley, the reverse siphon method is used. A reservoir is built at the edge of the valley to collect the water. From there, pipes carry the water across the valley — usually via a bridge — to another reservoir on the opposite side. The key is having a height difference between the two reservoirs. According to the principle of communicating vessels, the water levels stay the same in connected pipes. If the outlet is lower than the inlet, the water flows. Delikkemer was built to transfer water from an elevation of 170 meters down to 140 meters.”