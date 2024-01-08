Amsterdam 'fashion library' takes aim at clothes waste

Amsterdam 'fashion library' takes aim at clothes waste

AMSTERDAM
Amsterdam fashion library takes aim at clothes waste

Amsterdam's "fashion library," billed as one of the world's only physical centers for renting used and new clothing, the "big shared wardrobe" in the Dutch capital is a response to clothes waste and fashion industry pollution.

Hundreds of brightly colored trousers, coats and overalls are sorted by brand or style, each with a tag indicating a sale price or how much it costs to rent the item per day.

The daily rental price varies from around 50-euro cents ($0.55) to a couple of euros, depending on the customer's loyalty - how often he or she rents clothes and how many are borrowed.

Globally, the equivalent of a truckload of clothes is burnt or buried in landfills every second, according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a charity focused on eliminating waste and pollution.

The textile industry is also a major polluter, causing between two and eight percent of global carbon emissions, according to the United Nations in 2022.

In the era of fast fashion, the average person buys 60 percent more clothing than 15 years ago, while each item is kept for only half as long, the U.N. says.

Fashion is responsible for one quarter of the pollution of the world's waters and a third of microplastic discharges into the oceans - toxic substances for fish and humans.

All this prompted Elisa Jansen to open "LENA, the fashion library" in a trendy area in central Amsterdam, with her two sisters and a friend.

"Why did we open in 2014? Because the fashion industry is one of the most polluting industries in the world," she told AFP.

The library also has an online section, plus drop-off and collection points in other Dutch cities.

Customers sign up for a 10-euro fee, allowing them to borrow or buy clothes from the collection. There are more than 6,000 members but not everyone is a regular borrower, admits Jansen. Her top priority is the quality of her garments, always preferring longer-lasting brands.

LENA was "really one of the first of its kind" when it opened nine years ago, said Jansen.

Similar initiatives have been launched in places such as Australia, Britain, Canada, France, Scandinavia and Switzerland, although Jansen said the Scandinavian outlets appeared to have closed since.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Over 2,000 irregular migrants, 80 smugglers held in nationwide op

Over 2,000 irregular migrants, 80 smugglers held in nationwide op
LATEST NEWS

  1. Over 2,000 irregular migrants, 80 smugglers held in nationwide op

    Over 2,000 irregular migrants, 80 smugglers held in nationwide op

  2. First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

    First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

  3. AKP's Istanbul mayor candidate pledges inclusive governance

    AKP's Istanbul mayor candidate pledges inclusive governance

  4. Hotel owner blames earthquake as the sole culprit for collapse

    Hotel owner blames earthquake as the sole culprit for collapse

  5. Bangladesh's Hasina wins re-election after polls without opposition

    Bangladesh's Hasina wins re-election after polls without opposition
Recommended
Oppenheimer tops Golden Globes

'Oppenheimer' tops Golden Globes
German actor Christian Oliver killed in Caribbean plane crash

German actor Christian Oliver killed in Caribbean plane crash
Signal from caretta Tuba lost

Signal from caretta 'Tuba' lost
Smashing Pumpkins calling all guitar heroes

Smashing Pumpkins calling all guitar heroes
Greece unveils palace after 16-year restoration

Greece unveils palace after 16-year restoration
Britney Spears shoots down album rumors

Britney Spears shoots down album rumors
WORLD First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

First US lunar lander in five decades blasts off on private mission

The first American spacecraft to attempt to land on the Moon in more than half a century successfully launched early Monday, with private industry leading the charge.
ECONOMY Boeing hit by new headwinds in recent mid-flight scare

Boeing hit by new headwinds in recent mid-flight scare

A mid-air emergency in which a piece of fuselage came off a Boeing 737 MAX 9 jetliner as it flew over the U.S. west coast dealt a new blow to the oft-beleaguered manufacturer.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to victory over Bucks

Alperen Şengün leads Rockets to victory over Bucks

Alperen Şengün scored 21 points and the Houston Rockets overcame 48 points from Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 112-108 on Saturday night.